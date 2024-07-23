CeCors, Inc.: CEOS Announces the Introduction of New VETCOMM App to Simplify Veteran Support and Increase Sales in Billion Dollar Veterans Benefits Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leading veteran claims benefit company, is excited to announce the development of its new VETCOMM App and digital workbook designed to assist veterans in navigating the VA claims process. This strategic pivot from our previous focus on telehealth services with PsyKey Live to dedicated veteran support demonstrates our commitment to serving those who served us.

Previously, the Company worked to develop the PsyKey Live App, a telehealth platform aimed at connecting doctors and patients for mental health support. While PsyKey Live offered significant benefits, we recognized the opportunity to refocus on the veteran community. This led us to redirect our resources toward developing the VETCOMM App, which specifically caters to veterans seeking VA benefits. Importantly, we plan to eventually integrate mental health support into the VETCOMM App, expanding available services for veterans in the USA. Initially, our focus will be on helping veterans get rated and educated through the app.

The VETCOMM App, set to roll out in Q4, will provide veterans with a comprehensive platform to access courses and videos tailored to help them independently manage their VA claims. The app will feature AI integration to streamline the VA disability and compensation process for claims review and rating. Veterans will benefit from comprehensive course offerings designed to guide them through the VA claims process, real-time chat support for immediate assistance, and scheduling capabilities to easily arrange filings and exam prep. The digital workbook, priced at $297, will be initially available on VETCOMM's website and eventually on all platforms with Android and iOS devices. This eliminates the need for sales representatives or claims agents for each transaction. Supported by VETCOMM's dedicated customer success team, this product promises to streamline the claims process for veterans while maintaining essential personal support.

Salesmate, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) software company that provides comprehensive solutions for managing customer interactions and streamlining sales processes, is working closely with Ernie Manansala, Chief Marketing Officer of VETCOMM, who led the app layout and architect design efforts with his team. They have been working tirelessly to write all the content and design the app, ensuring it meets the highest standards of functionality and user experience.

Ernie Manansala, Chief Marketing Officer of VETCOMM, said, "The launch of the VETCOMM App will mark a transformative moment for our company. This app will enable us to reach and assist more veterans than ever before, providing them with the tools and support they need to claim their benefits successfully. We're excited to announce the launch date soon, and we believe this innovation will positively impact countless veterans' lives while driving significant value for our shareholders."

The shift towards a tech-centric solution will allow VETCOMM to leverage software, AI, and technology, reducing overhead costs and expanding its reach to more veterans while preserving jobs within the company. By transitioning to this innovative approach, VETCOMM aims to empower the millions of veterans who have not been receiving the benefits they earned through their service. Currently, over 15 million veterans are in the United States, with 60% having never filed a VA disability and compensation claim, and 80% of those who have filed being underrated, according to VA.gov.

VETCOMM is committed to integrating advanced AI services and continuously improving the user experience. As the world rapidly shifts towards AI-driven solutions, VETCOMM is poised to evolve with the industry, bringing the most equipped tools to serve our veterans. By embracing these advancements, VETCOMM aims to create substantial value for our company and shareholders, ensuring we stay at the forefront of technological innovation.

About VETCOMM:

VETCOMM is committed to providing essential support and services to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM advocates for veterans, offering comprehensive training and support to aid their transition into civilian careers. For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us.

About CeCors, Inc:

CeCors, Inc. is a vertically integrated development company that operates through two primary subsidiaries: VETCOMM.US, a leader in veteran benefits advocacy, and PsyKey Inc., specializing in the development of premium functional mushroom coffee blends. CeCors is dedicated to improving lives through innovative services and dedicated support for underserved communities.

