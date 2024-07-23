Leidos: Accelerating Pediatric Cancer Research Through Groundbreaking Research and Volunteerism

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Leidos

By Sandra Desanctis

For more than 25 years, Leidos has partnered with many National Institutes of Health (NIH) centers and institutes, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and operates the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, the only laboratory focused exclusively on biomedical research.

Our team of dedicated scientists, researchers, and technicians operate a unique national resource that is rapidly developing new technologies to address some of the most urgent and demanding problems in the biomedical sciences, including cancer, ongoing unmet challenges in HIV/AIDS, and threats of emerging infectious diseases.

But our team does more than groundbreaking work to eradicate disease and make the world healthier. We also invest in resources designed to help some of the most vulnerable targets of cancer: children. More than one-third of the approximately 1,500 active protocols at NIH include children. While the NIH takes care of each child's medical needs at its Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, The Children's Inn at NIH tends to the child's heart, soul, and spirit.

For more than 20 years, we've had the privilege of supporting this mission through volunteer work and financial sponsorships. This support ensures the children and families have a "place like home" and a wide range of activities that give them a chance to enjoy themselves and the people around them-and to feel a sense of belonging and have fun in a safe, caring environment.

We recently served as the platinum sponsor for the Inn's 10th annual An Evening for Hope gala. The event raised over $1.8 million to support children, teens, and young adults with rare and serious diseases.

Each year we attend, we leave humbled by the power of this community. At Leidos, we're deeply honored to support The Children's Inn. But for me, this partnership is about more than sponsorship; it's about connecting with the incredible children and families I've met along the way. Their resilience and courage inspire me every day.

With over 15,000 nights of accommodations provided to 730 families in 2023 alone, The Inn continues to be a beacon of hope for families worldwide. The Inn runs completely on donations from companies and individuals who believe in its mission.

In 2023, Leidos contributions provided 191 families the ability to participate in critical and potentially life-saving clinical research studies at the NIH from the comfort of The Inn for 59 nights at no cost. Our support also allowed 24 recreational, educational, and health and wellness activities for the families staying at the Inn, such as a field trip to the Air and Space Museum. This tangible impact on the lives of these families is a testament to the power of our collective efforts.

Join Us in Making a Difference

The work of The Children's Inn at NIH is crucial for eradicating diseases, easing pain, and providing hope to pediatric patients and their caregivers. Together, we can continue to provide a nurturing "Place Like Home" to families while accelerating pediatric research at the NIH.

LEARN HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SUPPORT THE INN'S FUTURE ACTIVITIES

