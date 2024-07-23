Eurofins Environment Testing Australia (EETA) was honoured to receive the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) Excellence Award during NATA's "Accreditation Matters" Conference. The award recognised EETA for an outstanding achievement in commissioning and accrediting a state-of-the-art microplastics laboratory.

The Excellence Award, a new annual accolade, celebrates NATA Member organisations that demonstrate exceptional quality, innovation, competency, and technical excellence in their accredited services. This award recognises the Melbourne based EETA microplastics laboratory for its enhanced quality and reliability, and how it contributes to the advancement of science through global collaboration efforts related to microplastics analysis techniques.

The ubiquitous presence of plastic in our environment has led to a staggering global production of approximately 8.3 billion metric tons since 1950. Inadequate management and recycling practices have contributed to environmental pollution from microplastics, posing risks to both human health and ecosystems. In response to these challenges, legislation on microplastics is evolving globally, prompting bans on certain plastic products and the establishment of monitoring programmes. Microplastics analysis remains complex due to limited standard methods and varying instrumentation which hinders data comparability. Inadequate quality control measures and a lack of reference materials in many laboratories further complicate the issue.

In response to the global challenge that microplastics pose, Eurofins Environment Testing Australia established a dedicated commercial microplastics laboratory in 2019, with a focus on pioneering and advancing methodologies. Eurofins Environment Testing Australia (EETA) is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for microplastics testing in potable water, as of 2023, becoming one of the first accredited laboratories for microplastics analysis in the Southern Hemisphere. The Eurofins network of laboratories offers an extensive global commercial microplastic testing service offering, and the Australian laboratory is one of five dedicated microplastic laboratories within the network.

About Eurofins Environment Testing in Australia

Eurofins Environment Testing Australia offers testing and monitoring services across Australia from 7 laboratories and 5 service centres. Employing over 500 staff and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, Eurofins Environment Testing Australia laboratories offer Contaminated Land Testing, Water Quality Monitoring, Contaminated Land Testing and Air and Occupational Hygiene Testing as well as Field Testing.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

