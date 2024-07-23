DOG iD Unveils Cutting-Edge Products, Setting a New Standard for Pet Safety

The brand is revolutionizing dog gear with unbreakable products that are engineered for dogs with jobs.

COVINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / DOG iD (www.dogid.com), the leading online retailer for premium pet identification, is excited to announce two new products that are engineered to set a new benchmark for pet safety.

The Dog ID Collar 2 by DOG iD

Founded with the relentless pursuit to create the safest, most unbreakable dog gear on the planet, DOG iD is unveiling the Dog ID 2 and Dog ID Collar 2.

The Dog ID 2 is an innovative design, attaching directly to a dog's collar using a sturdy screw closure. Made from high-quality materials, it boasts lifetime-guaranteed engraving with extra protection from a raised and rugged border. The design also eliminates the fear of dog tags snagging and getting caught on items. The Dog ID 2 accommodates more engraved text than competitors, allowing pet owners to include not only their contact information, but also their dog's medical details, their veterinarian's phone number, microchip information, and more.

The Dog ID Collar 2 combines the Dog ID 2 with a durable collar that was engineered with active and working dogs in mind. It boasts hi vis stitching, sturdy hardware, and ultra-strong woven nylon that is engineered to last a lifetime. The patented rabies tag silencer integrated into every Dog ID Collar 2 ensures a silent and safe experience. The Dog ID Collar 2 includes a Dog ID 2 with purchase.

"I'm hyper-passionate about delivering the best quality products," says Co-Founder and Inventor Edward Wimmer IV. "The first generation of our flagship Dog ID had a 4.8-star rating with our customers. But, we received some recurring complaints about the attachment straps. So, I took that feedback as an opportunity to re-envision the entire product and make something even better. Simply put, it's the highest quality Dog ID that has ever been produced."

The Dog ID 2 and Dog ID Collar 2 are available exclusively on DOG iD's website.

About DOG iD: DOG iD is a leading resource for the safest, most unbreakable dog gear on the planet, offering innovative solutions for pet identification and gear. As a part of ROAD iD Brands, DOG iD offers silent, durable, and snag-free Dog ID tags that are guaranteed for life, along with a line of premium and durable dog gear. With a mission to revolutionize pet gear, DOG iD is committed to providing pet owners with the tools they need to keep their furry companions safe and secure.

