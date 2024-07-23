Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), an innovative provider of nutritional supplements, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Biolete LLC, a pioneering company in the development of protein coffee with mushrooms. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for ADIA Nutrition as it continues to expand its portfolio and provide original solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Protein coffees and mushroom extracts have recently gained considerable attention for their potential health benefits, including increased energy, improved focus, and enhanced immune support. Biolete prides itself for its US manufactured coffee with organic ingredients of collagen protein and mushrooms which gives the energy-boosting benefits of coffee without the negative side effects. By acquiring 100% of Biolete, including its trademarks, inventory, customer base, and website, ADIA Nutrition is poised to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing functional beverage market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Biolete to the ADIA family," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition Inc. "Biolete's innovative approach to combining the benefits of protein and mushrooms in a delicious coffee beverage aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the supplement industry and empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being. We are excited to leverage our combined resources and expertise to bring Biolete's exceptional product to a wider audience."

Biolete accepted ADIA's equity offer of preferred shares that are regulated under Rule 144 (which does not affect the current outstanding shares of the company). This acquisition is a testament to ADIA's commitment to expanding its product offerings and delivering value to their shareholders.

Kevin Masson, founder of Biolete, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "I am excited to have sold Biolete to ADIA Nutrition as an equity investment. I believe that ADIA Nutrition is the perfect partner to help take Biolete to the next level and continue to provide our customers with the highest quality products."

The acquisition of Biolete is expected to immediately attribute to ADIA Nutrition's earnings and will provide new opportunities for growth and expansion. The company plans to integrate Biolete's operations seamlessly and add additional distribution channels to accelerate the adoption of its protein and mushroom coffee.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.