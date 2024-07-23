Three New Patents Granted in the US and Europe

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. ("Tivic Health", Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that it has received patent grants from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the European Patent Office (EPO):

US Patent 12,011,592 and European Patent EP3615133, both titled "Adaptive Trigger For a Microcurrent Stimulation Device", protect device and methods that the company uses to identify preferred treatment points and trigger a treatment mode. Triggers can be programmed in various ways to improve device performance and ease of use.

European Patent EP3615134 entitled "Sinus Treatment Device With Adaptive Circuit" protects the device and methods that the company uses to dynamically adjust the stimulation voltage that is applied during a treatment phase, allowing for dynamic personalization of treatment. The dynamic changes in stimulation help to maximize comfort, enhance device performance, and enrich user experience.

"The adaptive design and personalization of treatment parameters are unique features of our intellectual property that make our existing product line effective, comfortable and easy to use," commented Blake Gurfein, Chief Scientific Officer. "We are committed to continuing to build a robust intellectual property portfolio supporting both current and future products, including our emerging assets in non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation."

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic Health's technology platforms leverage stimulation of the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic Health's non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic Health's first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: statements regarding the future development of ncVNS treatment, the Tivic Health's ability to commercialize products arising out of the ncVNS treatment and the Tivic Health's plans to seek regulatory approval for such clinical products and Tivic Health's continued focus on developing ncVNS treatment, including in the epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder, and/or ischemic stroke space; expected clinical utility including which patient populations may be pursued; market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic Health's capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic Health's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic Health's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors"; as well as the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723691277/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Morgan Luke

Morgan.Luke@tivichealth.com

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com