Global Warehouse Robotics Market Share Projected to Exceed USD 5,609.75 Million by 2034, Surging at 13.8% CAGR, Amid Expanding E-commerce Sector Demands | Future Market Insights, Inc.

How Big is the Opportunity for Warehouse Robotics in Australia and New Zealand?

Australia and New Zealand to Exhibit High Demand for Robotic Distribution Systems with Increasing Internet Penetration

Demographic change in developed countries such as Australia and New Zealand is accelerating e-commerce industry expansion. Growing millennial population and availability of consumables at finger tips are undoubtedly responsible for the surge of product demand.

Warehouse owners are trying to keep pace with the rapid increase in terms of high demand. It is further creating an increasing need for warehouse robots across Australia and New Zealand.

What is the Demand Outlook for Warehouse Robotics Solutions in Japan?

Japan-based Companies to Look for Robotic Inventory Management as Need for Smooth Material Handling Burgeons

Robot density across several countries is increasing at a significant rate, thereby creating huge demand for robots in warehousing activities. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the top countries in automation also include Japan, which is boosting its robot density ranking across the globe.

With changing lifestyles and expansion of the e-commerce & logistics industry across the country, demand for automation among warehouses is increasing. Several companies are focusing on automating their warehouses to enhance goods handling and storage activities.

NEWARK, Del., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global warehouse robotics market size is poised for significant growth, achieving USD 1,540.57 Million in 2024. The sales of warehouse robotics are envisioned to thrive at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for warehouse robotics is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 5,609.75 Million.

The warehouse robotics market is growing owing to the rise in labor expenses, the e-commerce sector, and the demand for more accuracy and efficiency in warehouse operations.

Due to technological innovations, the e-commerce industry is expanding at an impressive rate. The shopping experience gets better because of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and machine learning (ML). The warehouse robotics producers look for innovative ways to improve operations and logistics while cutting expenses and delivery times.

Request Sample Report for More Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-842

The major hurdles hinder small and mid-sized businesses due to the high initial cost of implementing a robotic setup in the warehouse. The employment of laborers is negatively affected by the adoption of warehouse robotics. Growing employment and wage effects from robot adoption are predicted to impede the expansion of the warehouse robotics sector.

Key Takeaways:

The automated guided vehicle sector in the type category to grab a share of 44.0% in 2024.

in 2024. In the function category, the transportation sector to acquire a market share of 38.5% in 2024.

in 2024. Australia warehouse robotics market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% through 2034.

through 2034. India warehouse robotics industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The United States warehouse robotics sales is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 13.9% through 2034.

through 2034. Germany warehouse robotics market is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China sales of warehouse robotics are expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.9% through 2034.

"The evolving demand for automation in logistics is expected to thrust the warehouse robotics industry into an exponential trajectory. Manufacturers of warehouse robotics are adopting robotics to enhance operations and maintain profitability in shifting supply chain environments, with a growing focus on efficiency, safety, and adaptability.", - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Top Warehouse Robotics Market Trends Listed by Future Market Insights (FMI)

The conventional storage approach finds it difficult to keep up with the unpredictable shopping patterns and increased expectations of today's internet users.

New improved technologies are being used by several distribution centers to increase total output, accuracy, and efficiency.

E-commerce has an impact on worker requirements across industries, not simply warehousing and logistics firms.

Demand for workforce in the warehousing and logistics sector is significantly impacted by the e-commerce sector's explosive rise.

As a result, businesses are facing trouble meeting the increased demand for personnel.

In order to attract and keep employees, businesses must raise wages and provide more extensive benefits.

Retailers grappling with growing workforce expenses, shipment delays, and stock outs are experiencing the effects of this knock-on effect.

Automation is nowadays a part of the aircraft sector owing to developments in robotic technology.

Ergonomic problems brought on by humans performing repetitive tasks were decreased as a result of the usage of warehouse robots to evaluate applications.

End users frequently handle large, heavy components in the aerospace sector.

As a result, high payload robots equipped with sensors are used.

A few advantages of warehouse robots include temporary cleaning and wiping of parts without shutting down the entire system and excluding the fencing.

A robotic system must be more precise, adaptable, and quick in the electronics sector.

Traditional robots in this industry's assembly applications require substantial deployment costs and human support.

While for the same activity, warehouse robots can be used for a far lower cost.

Healthcare, food & agriculture, plastics & polymers, pharmaceuticals & chemistry, furniture & equipment, and science & research are a handful of industries that warehouse robots support.

Technological development and automation trends in these industries are essential drivers of market expansion.

Specially designed warehouse robots are being extensively used across the globel.

Mobile robots that are lightweight & portable and can travel between sections of warehouses are becoming increasingly popular among market participants in the manufacturing sector.

Significant advancements in warehouse robot technology promise to boost productivity and growth across a wide range of industries in the next ten years.

The range of applications that end users can undertake will be expanded by advances in gripper and sensor technologies.

Which Factors Might Hinder Warehouse Robotics Demand?

Expansion of Omni-channel has given customers more alternatives for placing orders across a wide range of channels.

Key stakeholders must overcome obstacles in order to adapt to changing client needs.

Leading players in the market might also struggle to control the fluctuating demand.

Scalability and increasing flexibility of warehouses, together with high investment costs, are limiting the necessity for professional workforce.

Demand for warehouse robotics might be constrained over the foreseeable future due to high capital and operating costs.

Regional Outlook:

The warehouse robotics market in Asia Pacific is growing due to rapid industrialization and the usage of cutting-edge technologies in production. Government programs that support smart logistics and automation technologies enhance the region's prominence in the global warehouse robotics industry.

Robust labor laws and an emphasis on operational efficiency promote a steady expansion of warehouse robotics market throughout Europe. With its strong automation and technical capabilities, Germany has become a center of innovation in warehouse robotics in Europe.

Lifted by a tech-savvy customer base and an ambition for logistical optimization, North America leads the adoption of warehouse robotics. Due to its competitive retail environment and need for quick fulfillment, the United States is at the center of warehouse robot innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent warehouse robotics manufacturers invest in research and development to broaden their product offerings, contributing to market expansion. The warehouse robotics vendors employ various methods to enhance their worldwide footprint and presence.

Notable trends in the warehouse robots market include introducing new products, partnerships and acquisitions, increased investments, and collaborations. The warehouse robotics sector must provide affordable products to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market.

Latest Advancements:

Honeywell International Inc. announced in February 2023 the inauguration of its new research and development facility to expand its technologies, assisting logistics and warehouse industries around Europe.

BlueBotics launched ANTdriven.com in May 2023. This new training resource can help warehouse, manufacturing, and supply chain managers learn about and experiment with several automated vehicle technologies from the ANT navigation ecosystem.

Purchase Report for More Industry Dynamics! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/842

Key Manufacturers in Warehouse Robotics Industry:

ABB Ltd.

Addverb Technologies

Daifuku

FANUC Corporation

Geekplus Technology

Hikrobot

IAM Robotics

InVia Robotics Inc.

JBT

KION Group AG

Knapp AG

KUKAAG

Locus Robotics

Magazino GmbH

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Scallog

Shanghai Quicktron Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Shopify Inc.

SSI Schaeffer

Lowpad B.V.

Agilox

Mobile Industrial Robots

OTTO

Universal Robots

Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicle

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical and SCARA Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Function:

Picking and Placing

Palletizing and De-Palletizing

Transportation

Packing

By Payload Capacity:

Below 100 Kg

100 to 200 Kg

200 to 300 Kg

300 to 400 Kg

400 to 600 Kg

600 to 900 Kg

900 to 1200 Kg

Above 1200 Kg

By End-use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Electronics and Electrical

Metal and Machinery

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Independent Warehouse Cold Storage Dry Storage

E-commerce

Chemical, Rubber and Plastics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltic Countries

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights - Industrial Automation Division:

The Industrial Automation division of Future Market Insights offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The global industrial robotics market share is anticipated to surpass USD 220 Billion by the end of 2033.

The global industrial robot controller market analysis states that the industry is poised to reach a size of USD 1081.6 Million in 2024.

The global industrial robot market share is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 17.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The industrial robotic motors market size is anticipated to be worth USD 4.6 Billion by 2033.

The robotic lawn mower sales forecasted to boost at a CAGR of 12.50% CAGR during forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The global collaborative robots demand is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global modular robotic market valuation is projected to reach a valuation of USD 66.42 Billion by 2034.

The global powered lawn mowers market revenue is expected to surpass USD 2,323.8 Million by 2033.

The global ride-on mower industry is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 4530.0 Million by 2032.

The global traction motors market revenue share is forecasted to surpass USD 30.0 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-warehouse-robotics-market-share-projected-to-exceed-usd-5-609-75-million-by-2034--surging-at-13-8-cagr-amid-expanding-e-commerce-sector-demands--future-market-insights-inc-302204023.html