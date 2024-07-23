Smoked Sausage Market to be dominated by the Pork Segment - Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Market Research, a leading Food & Beverage business research firm has published a report on "Smoked Sausage Market". The report states that the total market size for the Smoked Sausage Market was USD 3586 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 4633.70 Mn by 2030. A bottom-up approach has been used to analyze the market size.

Smoked Sausage Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 3586 Mn Market Size in 2030 USD 4633.70 Mn CAGR 3.8 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 225 No. of Tables 141 No. of Charts and Figures 215 Segment Covered By Product and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Key Player Offerings

Alabama-based sausage maker, Conecuh Sausage, is increasing its operations with a $58 million investment in a new production facility in Andalusia. This growth is expected to create 110 new jobs in the area. The company, known for its hickory smoked sausages, aims to meet increasing demand for its products while maintaining its original production location in Conecuh County. State and local officials have expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its positive economic impact on the region.

Miami Beef Company has acquired Hofmann Sausage Company, a Syracuse-based sausage and hot dog brand with a long history. The acquisition, facilitated by Mentor Securities allows Miami Beef to grow its product offerings and increase its market reach. The new owner plans to invest in Hofmann's facilities and expand the brand's distribution nationwide while maintaining its commitment to the local community.

Amylu Foods, a fully-cooked chicken producer, has acquired Klement's Sausage Co., a Wisconsin-based sausage maker known for its high-quality products. This acquisition marks a significant step in Amylu's growth strategy, increasing its product offerings to include snack sticks and summer sausages.

North America dominates the Smoked Sausage Market

North America has been the dominant region in the global smoked sausages market because of the consumer preferences for meat consumption, changing tastes, and the developed food industry. Processed meats like smoked sausages are highly preferred in the United States, where the average person consumes 124 kilograms of meat yearly. This choice is consistent with the cultural love of grilling and barbecues, which are present in over 75% of American homes. The market is growing because of the rising demand for ready-to-eat food items, as a result of the fast-paced lifestyles of around 62% of working adults who are looking for quick meal options. Diverse ethnic influences have a positive impact on the US market as well, resulting in an abundance of sausage varieties and tastes. For instance, in the past five years, kielbasa and chorizo variations have grown 15% in popularity. A wider range of smoked sausage items is now more easily accessible to customers because of the rising popularity of e-commerce and online grocery shopping, which increased by 35% in 2023. Organic and nitrate-free choices now make up about 10% of all smoked sausage sales, reflecting the market's noticeable shift toward health-conscious behaviors. With their rapid growth rate of 27 percent per year, plant-based sausages provide fresh growth prospects as they satisfy the nutritional needs of the 9.7 million vegetarians in the US. Key players like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, etc. have been investing in the trend toward manufacturing and marketing plant-based sausages inclining to the health consciousness and sustainability.

Hotels and Restaurants to grow at the Highest CAGR

The growing desire among consumers for high-quality dining experiences and the emergence of culinary tourism has made the segment dominant in the sausage market. In the United States, the restaurant industry employs more than 15.6 million individuals and generates $899 billion in annual sales, indicating a strong foundation for the consumption of smoked sausage. The adaptability of smoked sausages in a range of culinary applications, from breakfast buffets to premium dining menus, has led restaurants and hotels to embrace them. The popularity of immersive dining experiences has made smoked sausages more appealing by allowing them to be a part of many different cuisines, from creative fusion cuisine to classic barbecue platters. The huge rise in tourism, which was about 1.3 billion foreign arrivals worldwide in 2023 significantly contributed to the growth of the food service sector and is a major has majorly contributed to the dominance of the segment. The number of restaurants in Europe that serve smoked sausages has been rising by 12% a year, indicating increased popularity and demand. In addition, the popularity of street food and outdoor eating has increased demand for smoked sausages in informal surroundings. With a 7% yearly rise, food trucks and pop-up restaurants frequently provide smoked sausage dishes in response to the growing demand from customers for quick and tasty meals. Seasonal and cultural celebrations are particularly important; for example, the Oktoberfest in Germany and state fairs in the US draw millions of people annually and feature smoked sausages as a main attraction. The demand for smoked sausages has increased by 25%, indicating that health-conscious customers have played a role in the segment's growth. Due to this shift, restaurants are now able to provide guests with healthier menu alternatives by sourcing premium, sustainably farmed meats.

Smoked Sausage Market Key Players

Eckrich

Hillshire Farm

Hormel Food

Kiolbassa

WH Group

Johnsonville, LLC

Cher-Make Sausage Company

Others

