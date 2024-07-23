BELAY Acquires CFO Advisory Services to Expand Fractional Accounting Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / BELAY continues to expand its exceptional client offerings by acquiring CFO Advisory Services for its specialization in fractional CFO and Financial Operations Solutions services under the BELAY brand.

CFO Advisory Services CEO Wayne Millsap knew BELAY's employees and culture were a perfect fit, propelling BELAY to the top of his list of acquisition candidates.

"We felt like BELAY was a good fit culturally, and our particular suite of services is something that wasn't part of their current offering," said Millsap. "But sometimes, it's not just about the numbers; it's about the connection."

"And when we met Tricia and Lisa, they talked a lot about their team, people, and culture. We felt good about working with them. They focused on what was important."

And the feeling was mutual.

"BELAY strives to serve clients with the top industry support and knowledge," said BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino. "There is a growing need for outsourced financial services - specifically highly specialized and trusted accounting support - but hiring for those roles is often challenging.

"But by partnering with CFO Advisory, we can now offer top-tier accounting services by highly trained professionals to help our clients continue to grow and scale their organizations."

This is the latest addition to BELAY's expanding suite of services and continues its momentum as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for nine consecutive years.

Launched in 2010, BELAY disrupted virtual staffing with flexible, U.S.-based solutions for businesses, nonprofits, and churches. Equipping busy leaders with the confidence to climb higher by matching them with Virtual Assistants, Accounting Services, and Social Media Managers, BELAY has continued to expand its suite of services to better meet the needs of its clients.

"BELAY wants to expand its accounting offerings into a higher level of services that include CFOs and Controllers," said Millsap. "We have the platform since we've been doing it for 26 years.

"CFO Advisory provides services to early and mid-stage businesses with both back-office accounting services, financial reporting, operational assistance, and strategic planning.

"We'll be able to provide a broader range of services, particularly for BELAY's clients who are growing, trying to expand, and need a higher level of support. The additional services ranging from bookkeeping to strategic CFO-level services will empower BELAY to compete and expand into other markets."

"This exciting step underscores our dedication to delivering unmatched value to our clients. By integrating CFO Advisory's innovative solutions with our own, we're poised to redefine industry standards and elevate our client experience," Sciortino said.

"Together, we're not just meeting expectations; we're setting new benchmarks for excellence."

CFO Advisory Services, based in Richardson, Texas, is focused on fractional finance and accounting services, serving clients in construction, health care, manufacturing, professional services, nonprofits, and more. They share BELAY's passion for helping small businesses grow with their trusted financial support and industry knowledge.

"We help grow companies - from early-stage startups to established businesses - looking to expand," said Millsap. "We not only handle basic accounting, but we also help clients look to the future to grow their businesses and become more profitable."

"We're excited to come alongside Wayne and his team and continue to provide excellent and award-winning support to our clients," said Sciortino.

"Our future has never looked brighter."

Finding the right help for your growing organization can be difficult and time-consuming. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching them with dedicated, U.S.-based Virtual Assistants and Accounting Professionals, allowing executives and business owners to focus on growing their organizations. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

CFO Advisory Services provides accounting and finance solutions for a wide range of businesses in multiple industries. They use a method called a "diagnostic review" to identify key accounting, financial, operating, and marketing indicators to improve profit and cash flow. Serving as a fractional team member, they go above and beyond to determine strategy, provide day-to-day support, and enhance the long-term value of their client's business.

