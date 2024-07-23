Color Oops Announces Fix & Fortify: The Bond Rejuvenating Color Remover for Textured and Fragile Hair

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Color Oops, a Developlus brand and the leader in at-home hair color removal, is excited to announce the launch of Fix & Fortify, a revolutionary bond rejuvenating color remover designed specifically for those with textured, curly, coily, wavy, damaged, or overprocessed hair.



Fix & Fortify

This innovative product goes beyond simply removing unwanted permanent hair color and buildup. Fix & Fortify tackles the challenge of overprocessed and damaged hair with a gentle touch, leaving hair healthier and ready for a fresh start. Unlike harsh bleaches and ammonia-based removers that can damage fragile strands, Fix & Fortify's creamy formula is enriched with Aloe Vera and Soy Protein to protect hair's integrity throughout the process.

"Fix & Fortify represents a significant leap forward in at-home hair color removal," says Jenniffer Paulson, VP of Marketing at Developlus. "For the first time, those with textured or fragile hair can achieve the beautiful results they desire without sacrificing the health of their hair. This unique product addresses a gap in the market and empowers a whole new audience to experiment with their hair color with confidence."

Whether you're looking for a flawless color correction or a vibrant refresh of your natural hue, Fix & Fortify allows you to gently remove unwanted color or buildup, creating a clean canvas for your desired outcome. And the best part? You can even recolor your hair the same day.

Textured Hair? No Problem. This bleach-free formula is the perfect solution for those with textured hair, as it removes color without causing the excessive damage often experienced with traditional removers. Fix & Fortify understands that textured hair deserves special care, and its gentle approach keeps your curls, coils, or waves looking their best.

More Than Just Removal, It's Hair Rejuvenation

Fix & Fortify doesn't stop at color removal. It's a complete hair color do-over kit. The included Bond Rejuvenating Masque with Amino+ strengthens hair structure, improves elasticity, and nourishes strands for a healthy and manageable mane. Say goodbye to dry, brittle hair after color removal - Fix & Fortify helps you achieve a healthy and resilient transformation.

The Fix & Fortify Process: Easy Does It

This easy-to-use kit includes:

Part 1 & 2: Gently removes unwanted color while protecting hair with Aloe Vera & Soy Protein.

Charcoal Shampoo: Clarifies hair, removes unwanted tones, and neutralizes odors.

Bond Rejuvenating Masque: Strengthens and fortifies hair with Amino+ to help reduce breakage and improve elasticity.

From faded to fabulous, Fix & Fortify removes unwanted color, clarifies for a clean slate, and helps rejuvenate hair bonds. It's your chance to start fresh by removing color, clarifying impurities, and replenishing hair, all in one convenient kit.

Fix & Fortify is available at ColorOops.com, Walmart and Walmart.com.

About Color Oops

Color Oops® is dedicated to helping you solve any problem that can arise in the hair coloring process. Color Oops® includes various products that will remove a color you did not want, correct off-tones, remove hair dye from skin, and bleach infused with conditioning elements. Color Oops products range from $4.99 - $20.00 and are available at various retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and on Amazon.com.

About Developlus

Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied-upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Contact Information

Sonya Hartland

Managing Partner, Pierce Mattie

sonya@piercemattie.com

212-789-1067

SOURCE: Developlus

View the original press release on newswire.com.