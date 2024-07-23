Global Training Center's New & Innovative Forced Labor Compliance With Supply Chain Tracing Course

This course is set to redefine industry standards and equip participants with the necessary tools to combat forced labor within their supply chains.

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Global Training Center proudly presents an exclusive training program on Forced Labor Compliance with a distinct focus on Supply Chain Tracing. This course is set to redefine industry standards and equip participants with the necessary tools to combat forced labor within their supply chains.

Why does this matter? As trade professionals, your decisions significantly impact global supply chains. By complying with forced labor regulations, we can effect substantial change and combat forced labor practices while avoiding potential fines for non-compliance.

On July 9, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security announced escalated enforcement of the UFLPA, with a particular focus on high-risk industries like aluminum, PVC, and seafood industries. These sectors have been earmarked as priority areas for enforcement, indicating that products from these industries will be subject to heightened scrutiny at U.S. borders. Our course now holds even greater significance in light of these recent developments. Through our comprehensive curriculum, this interactive training delves deep into the complexities of forced labor compliance within the global market.

This pioneering training program has been meticulously crafted by a team of industry-renowned experts:

Renée Chiuchiarelli - Trade Expert

Eric Hargraves - Compliance Specialist

Shawn Harwood - Supply Chain Strategist

Participants will benefit from engaging workshops, interactive activities, and simulation exercises that offer practical insights into laws, best practices, and innovative tracing tools. By incorporating a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on learning experiences, this program seeks to empower individuals with the expertise required to navigate the complexities of forced labor compliance and supply chain tracing.

To secure your spot in this transformative training journey and champion ethical trade practices, visit Global Training Center's website.

Join us in shaping a future where ethical practices and compliance are at the forefront of global trade operations. Elevate your understanding and foster a culture of accountability within your supply chain - enroll today for a program that transcends industry standards.

Contact Information

Annik Sobing

Marketing Specialist

annik@globaltrainingcenter.com

+1 915-534-7900

Elsa Solorzano

Principal

elsa@globaltrainingcenter.com

+1 915-534-7900

