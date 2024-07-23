Eden Capital: Intelvio Acquires PCMA, a Crisis Management Training Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Intelvio, a healthcare education company backed by Eden Capital, announces the acquisition of Professional Crisis Management Association (PCMA). PCMA is a crisis management training and certification company based in Sunrise, Florida. The acquisition enhances Intelvio's existing behavioral health offerings and expands the Company's overall healthcare training platform.

PCMA was founded in 1984 by Neal Fleisig, a board-certified behavior analyst, with over 30 years' experience in the treatment and management of severe crisis behavior. The Professional Crisis Management program (PCM) is based on Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) and Positive Behavioral Supports (PBS). PCMA serves educators and human service professionals in schools, treatment facilities and hospitals.

An increased focus on academic success, measurable improvements in safety, and reduction in crisis behavior, coupled with the related regulatory requirements, is driving demand for comprehensive crisis management training. This acquisition allows Intelvio to meet that demand and offer timely and impactful training solutions to customers responsible for education and treatment who are faced with crisis behavior.

"Acquiring PCMA strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive behavioral health solutions and further solidifies our behavioral health platform after the acquisition of Positive Psychology last year. We look forward to integrating PCMA's robust training programs to meet the growing demand for crisis management training and certification," said Brian Treu, CEO of Intelvio.

PCMA Founder, Neal Fleising added, "Joining forces with Intelvio opens meaningful new growth opportunities for PCMA. We are excited to reach new customers and expand our impact through our specialized crisis management training for professionals."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. (regulatory) acted as legal advisors to Eden Capital. Financing was provided by Byline Bank and Graycliff Partners. CohnReznick provided financial and tax advisory services.

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit our website at www.intelvio.com

About PCMA

Professional Crisis Management Association (PCMA) offers crisis management training and certification based on Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) and Positive Behavioral Support (PBS). Founded in 1984, PCMA serves professionals in various settings to address crisis behavior.

For more information, visit our website at www.crisisintervention.com?

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

?For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com

Contact Information

Emilie Hunt

emilie@edencp.com

12125889000

SOURCE: Eden Capital

