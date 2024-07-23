ArrowStream Welcomes Northlink Logistics, a Harbor Foods Company, as Newest Crossbow Customer

Harbor Foods Enhances Inbound Logistics with ArrowStream's Advanced Crossbow Solution

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, is pleased to announce that Northlink Logistics, a Harbor Foods company, has joined its growing list of Crossbow customers, which includes Performance Food Group, Ben E. Keith, and US Foods, among others. Northlink Logistics, an end-to-end third-party logistics company whose unique culture and values create a hassle-free experience, will leverage ArrowStream's exclusive inbound freight planning and performance management tool, Crossbow, to maximize freight savings and optimize operations.









Harbor Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned independent distributor, proudly serving the West Coast. For over 100 years, Harbor has supported local entrepreneurs who provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table every day.

Through its subsidiaries, Harbor Wholesale, Harbor Foodservice, and Northlink Logistics, the company serves over 8,000 restaurants, hospitality venues, convenience stores, and independent grocers, offering a wide selection of local and national products, business solutions, and Harbor's own Real Fresh Brands. With four strategically located distribution centers on the West Coast and plans for further expansion, Harbor Foods is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of its diverse customer base.

As a leading broadline distributor, Harbor Foods continues to grow and expand by attracting new customers and adding new distribution centers to its network. This growth, however, brings its own set of challenges, particularly in managing an increasingly complex inbound logistics program. Recognizing the need for a more efficient and scalable solution, Northlink Logistics has chosen to partner with ArrowStream and implement their Crossbow solution.

Monica McCombs, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Harbor Foods, expressed her eagerness to begin their partnership with ArrowStream, stating, "With a lean inbound logistics team and a growing geography, we identified the need for seamless integration across our network. ArrowStream's Crossbow will provide our team with a comprehensive, technology-driven approach to streamline our inbound logistics operations, enhance collaboration across our teams, and maximize freight savings. We can't wait to get started."

Crossbow provides a single source of truth of inbound data by consolidating procurement and logistics data into a unified platform, ensuring accuracy and transparency. The solution fosters enhanced communication and coordination between logistics and procurement teams, driving operational efficiency.

"It's an exciting time for Crossbow welcoming Harbor Foods to the ArrowStream network," said David Cox, President at ArrowStream. "With ArrowStream's technology, Northlink Logistics can efficiently manage their expanding network and customer base, paving the way for continued growth and success. We're confident Crossbow will help Northlink Logistics maximize their logistics earned income, contributing to overall profitability."

ArrowStream's Crossbow provides complete visibility into a complex inbound network that allows for speed and efficiency to recognize inbound freight savings and scale quickly. Contact an ArrowStream supply chain expert today to rethink your supply chain and learn how Crossbow can help grow your business.

