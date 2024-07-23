Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Expands Leadership Team With Two Key Hires

Company Strengthens Management With New VP of Success and Head of Solutions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, proudly announces two powerhouse additions to its executive leadership team: Dr. Christine Deacons as Head of Solutions and Shana Holman, M.Ed., as Vice President of Customer Success. In their respective roles, Deacons will drive product innovation and technical sales and customer solutions while Holman will maintain best-in-class customer success and expansion, personifying Pathify's commitment to transforming student success and engagement.





"I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome these incredible women to Pathify's leadership team while also significantly upleveling the Revenue Team as we continue to scale as a business," said Matt Hammond, Pathify's Chief Revenue Officer. "Both of their perspectives make an already impressive team better."

Deacons brings over two decades of experience as a higher education administrator, researcher and academic. At Pathify, she will redefine Pathify's digital Collegium community, manage Pathify's Customer Advisory Board and spearhead in-depth analysis with customers to drive student adoption, persistence and success. Dr. Deacons worked most recently as Ready Education's Vice President of Student Success and Head of Research and holds a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Eastern Michigan University.

As Pathify's Vice President of Customer Success, Holman will oversee day-to-day operations across the Customer Success department, including implementation, support, adoption and expansion opportunities, while maintaining Pathify's unprecedented 67 customer Net Promoter Score. Holman brings a wealth of experience in customer success executive leadership and education technology - her career includes roles as Director of Client Success & Operations at D2L and Director of Partnerships at Guild Education. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Master of Education from the University of Florida.

"Both Shana and Christine have extensive experience and passion for higher education technology which align perfectly with Pathify's values of innovation, excellence and commitment to student and customer success," said Chase Williams, Pathify's Chief Executive Officer. "With Shana's expertise in customer success and Christine's deep understanding of academic support, we are poised to deliver exceptional value and results to our customer base," he added.

