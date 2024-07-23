The Michaels Organization: Residents of Michaels' Military Housing Communities Receive Over $700,000 in Scholarships for the 2024/25 Academic Year

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Has Bestowed More Than $5 Million in College Scholarships Since 2006 to Residents Residing in Michaels' Privatized Military Housing

CAMDEN, N.J / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, has awarded $792,000 in scholarships for the 2024/2025 academic school year to 84 residents living in Michaels' military housing communities.

Military Scholar

One of Michaels' Scholars at a Recent Recognition Ceremony With The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation

The scholarships awarded to Michaels' military residents are part of the record-breaking $2 million Michaels announced in June as being awarded to residents of military and affordable communities owned or managed by The Michaels Organization.

"It's an incredible honor to serve our military families and to be given the opportunity to help them further their education," said Mark Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of The Michaels Organization. "It is exactly what our promise of Lifting Lives is all about."

The Michaels Organization has been a Department of Defense private-sector partner since 2004. This year's military living scholars are from each of the 11 military installations spanning Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, and Virginia where Michaels currently owns and manages more than 18,000 privatized military homes.

Among this year's scholars is two-time recipient Lun Joy Hewang from Desert Oasis Communities at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. At just 16 years old, Hewang earned her high school diploma and an associate degree in biology in 2024. Now, she is enrolled at The University of Arizona studying biochemistry with the goal of one day becoming an astrobiologist.

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation provides grants to residents to use toward their pursuit of higher education at any accredited college, university or vocational training program in the nation. Scholarships are awarded annually and students may reapply each year of their undergraduate education for continuing grants. The Foundation began awarding military residents in 2006 and has since awarded over $5 million in scholarships to residents of Michaels' military communities. Overall, the Foundation has awarded $16 million to residents across Michaels' portfolio.

All foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by corporations, companies, families, private trusts, and individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's founder and Chairman Michael J. Levitt and his wife Pat Levitt.

Ceremonies honoring scholars at Michaels' military communities are planned throughout the summer. A separate program, designed specifically for residents of Michaels' student living communities, will open for applications later this year.

About The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation

The Michaels Educational Foundation is a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, established to administer scholarships to Michaels residents. The scholarship program was the first of its kind in the affordable housing industry when it was created and since its inception, the program has expanded to include residents of Michaels' military and student living communities and is monumental to The Michaels Organization's mission of creating Communities That Lift Lives.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

