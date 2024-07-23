Onramp Unveils Groundbreaking Partnership With Tetra Trust to Elevate Bitcoin Custody Solutions Globally

Alliance Will Extend Onramp's Innovative Custody Solutions and Establish a New Benchmark for Global Bitcoin Asset Management

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / In an industry-defining move, Onramp is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tetra Trust, Canada's first and only Qualified Custodian for digital assets, to fortify its Multi-Institution Custody model. This alliance will extend Onramp's innovative custody solutions and establish a new benchmark for global bitcoin asset management.

Advancing the Multi-Institution Custody Model

With the addition of Tetra Trust, Onramp is enhancing its already robust Multi-Institution Custody framework. By incorporating a Qualified Custodian that adheres to Canada's stringent regulatory standards, Onramp is reinforcing the trust and security that are foundational to its services. This expansion into multi-jurisdictional oversight means that not only are the physical and digital security measures enhanced, but also the regulatory and compliance frameworks are broadened, providing a more resilient and reliable custodial service to clients worldwide.

Pioneering Multi-Jurisdictional Key Quorums

This collaboration introduces the first-ever 2-of-3 multi-sig key quorum where each key is held by an independent entity in a distinct jurisdiction - BitGo in the United States, Coincover in the United Kingdom, and now Tetra Trust in Canada. This pioneering structure is designed to mitigate regional risks, such as political instability or localized regulatory changes, which could affect the security and availability of bitcoin assets.

This multi-jurisdictional approach not only diversifies the geographic spread of private keys but also leverages varied legal landscapes to enhance custodial stability and security, setting a new industry standard for international asset protection. Onramp plans to utilize this multi-jurisdictional quorum (with keys distributed between BitGo, Coincover, and Tetra Trust) within its offshore Cayman fund vehicle, available to accredited investors globally.

Commitment to Global Reach and Compliance

Integrating Tetra Trust reflects Onramp's dedication to building a truly global financial services platform that aligns with bitcoin's decentralized nature. This partnership represents a strategic move to accommodate an increasingly global client base, including institutions and high-net-worth individuals who require a sophisticated, secure, and compliant custodial service that spans multiple jurisdictions. It demonstrates Onramp's commitment to compliance with international custodial standards, offering clients a sophisticated platform that supports diverse regulatory requirements and operational resilience.

Why This Innovation is a Game Changer

The multi-institution, multi-jurisdictional model pioneered by Onramp with Tetra Trust is a game changer for several reasons:

Enhanced Security and Trust : By distributing custodial responsibilities across different institutions and jurisdictions, Onramp significantly reduces the risk of single points of failure, thereby enhancing the overall security and trust in bitcoin custody.

Jurisdictional Diversification : The geographic dispersal of key holders across multiple jurisdictions offers a robust defense against localized physical threats, such as power grid failures, warfare or severe weather events. This strategic diversity ensures that clients can always access their funds, safeguarding against the risk of total asset inaccessibility due to issues in any single location.

Regulatory Robustness : Each custodian's adherence to their respective regional regulations provides a compounded layer of security and compliance, ensuring that clients' assets are managed in line with the highest standards.

Strategic Global Vision: This partnership underscores Onramp's foresight in adapting to the global nature of bitcoin, providing scalable solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of a diverse client base.

This collaboration between Onramp and Tetra Trust marks a significant milestone in the evolution of bitcoin custodial services. We invite you to be part of this innovative journey as we continue to lead and redefine the standards of secure, reliable, and compliant bitcoin asset management.

For more details about this partnership and how it can benefit your bitcoin management strategy, please schedule a consultation with the Onramp team.

Visit OnrampBitcoin.com to learn more about our investment solutions and how we are setting new precedents in the bitcoin financial services industry.

About Tetra Trust

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust is Canada's only trust company licensed to custody digital assets. Tetra received its Certificate of Registration from the Government of Alberta on July 5, 2021, and meets the definition of a qualified custodian under National Instrument 31-103 and National Instrument 81-102. The Company is backed by WonderFi Technologies, Urbana Corporation, Canadian Securities Exchange, Icebook Investments Corp and Coinbase Ventures, an investment arm of Coinbase; and others. Led by a first-class team of security and business experts and a Board of Directors with extensive trust and financial infrastructure experience, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology in the industry. For further information, visit www.tetratrust.com.

About Onramp

Onramp offers best-in-class financial products and solutions to onboard HNWI, family offices, and institutions to bitcoin the right way. With a focus on reducing counterparty risk through multi-institution custody and providing a straightforward way for clients to hold real bitcoin, Onramp's innovative platform and commitment to security and client service make it the go-to choice for investors looking to secure an allocation to bitcoin.

