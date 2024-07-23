Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
23.07.24
21:56 Uhr
331,20 Euro
-2,65
-0,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
331,15331,6021:57
331,05331,6521:57
ACCESSWIRE
23.07.2024 16:14 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Milestone of Care: The Home Depot's Legacy of Support for Associates

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / This year marks 25 years of Home Depot associates taking care of one another during tough times through The Homer Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance to associates facing an unforeseen financial hardship.

"When it came to basic expenses, I had to worry about nothing," shares Latoya, a 22-year store associate and grant recipient. The Homer Fund helped cover her living expenses and specialized daycare costs when her son was hospitalized at six months old.

As Home Depot celebrates 25 years of The Homer Fund, the company continues to earn recognition for its dedication to associates. This commitment to care and excellence is reflected in Home Depot's recent ranking on Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Newsweek's Most Trusted Brands lists. These accolades highlight the company's commitment to ensuring associates like Latoya have the support they need during challenging times.

To date, The Homer Fund has awarded $267 million to 185,000 associate families needing support with basic living expenses. Visit THDHomerFund.org to learn more.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.