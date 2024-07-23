A Milestone of Care: The Home Depot's Legacy of Support for Associates

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / This year marks 25 years of Home Depot associates taking care of one another during tough times through The Homer Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance to associates facing an unforeseen financial hardship.

"When it came to basic expenses, I had to worry about nothing," shares Latoya, a 22-year store associate and grant recipient. The Homer Fund helped cover her living expenses and specialized daycare costs when her son was hospitalized at six months old.

As Home Depot celebrates 25 years of The Homer Fund, the company continues to earn recognition for its dedication to associates. This commitment to care and excellence is reflected in Home Depot's recent ranking on Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Newsweek's Most Trusted Brands lists. These accolades highlight the company's commitment to ensuring associates like Latoya have the support they need during challenging times.

To date, The Homer Fund has awarded $267 million to 185,000 associate families needing support with basic living expenses. Visit THDHomerFund.org to learn more.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View the original press release on accesswire.com