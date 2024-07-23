Epoch Studios' 'The Firing Squad' Reaches 'Demographic That is Often Left Out of the Box Office Equation,' According to NBC News

Epoch Times' First Entry into Faith-Based Films Hits Theaters August 2nd

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Epoch Times plans a nationwide theatrical rollout of celebrated Christian filmmaker Tim Chey's The Firing Squad, a film based on the incredible true story of prisoners who find hope through an unexpected relationship with Jesus while living on death row. Starring Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead" and "Let There Be Light") and Cuba Gooding, Jr. ("Jerry Maguire"), alongside breakout star James Barrington, the film is set to impact audiences nationwide on August 2, 2024.





Faith-based film "The Firing Squad" from Epoch Studios hits theaters nationwide Aug. 2.





NBC News recently reported that:

"The Firing Squad" marks Epoch's entry into the growing market of faith-based cinema, a genre that includes recent box-office successes such as "Sound of Freedom," "Unsung Hero" and "Jesus Revolution." The film's Aug. 2 theatrical debut comes as other right-wing media companies are pushing into entertainment, releasing content that counters what conservatives view as Hollywood's progressive and secular agenda.

The Firing Squad delves into the harrowing journey of three convicted criminals scheduled for execution. As the countdown to their deaths begins, a remarkable sequence of events unfolds leading to a stunning twist at the end of the film.

In his interview with NBC News, film writer and director Tim Chey explained how he was in Singapore when the 2015 real-life prison saga in nearby Indonesia made international news. "They all went out singing 'Amazing Grace' as they faced their execution. I said, 'I have to make this movie.'"

Audience reaction at previews has demonstrated that The Firing Squad is a catalyst for introspection and contemplation of life's profound questions. "We've had audience members ask how they can have the same relationship with Jesus that they witnessed in the lives of the prisoners," explained Chey. "Beyond mere entertainment, this is a compelling, evangelistic film."

Chey, who has made 16 movies over 27 years, considers The Firing Squad his best ever.

The Firing Squad is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 2, 2024. To find showtimes at a theater near you, visit firingsquadfilm.com/theaters.

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios is a division of The Epoch Times, the fastest-growing independent nonpartisan news media in the country, dedicated to truthful reporting. Epoch Studios is the co-producer of The Firing Squad movie.

