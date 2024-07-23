Anzeige
HARMAN Audio Works Podcast; Roblox Rockstars: Unleashing Creativity Through Music in the Metaverse

With Antonina Filonenko, Tim van der Wiel & Robuilds

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Join us on the latest episode of AudioTalks as we dive into the exciting world of JBL Land on Roblox! Our special guests include:

  • Tonya Filonenko, Social Media Manager for JBL Land and the Roblox Lead at Harman International

  • Tim van der Wiel, Founder at @GoSpooky

  • Annabelle aka Robuilds, a famous Roblox influencer with over 21 million views on her YouTube channel

Discover how JBL and Roblox are revolutionizing virtual worlds with music, gaming, and creativity. JBL Land was developed to put music and sound front and center as matter of self-expression in the virtual world of Roblox. This episode is packed with insights and behind-the-scenes stories as you discover the sonic delights of JBL Land on Roblox.

Listen Here

Looking for more? Subscribe to the Audio Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Podimo and Deezer.

About this podcast

This is Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN, which includes JBL, Harman Kardon, and AKG. Initially started during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people together through the power of music, Audio Talks finds itself in Season 9. Hosted by Oisin Lunny, professional music journalist, presenter, and broadcaster, Audio Talks brings together a constantly changing line-up of audio experts, music industry legends, and car audio innovators to explore music and audio from every angle.
?Tune in for Season 9 with brand new episodes being released every other Thursday.??

All episodes of the eight previous? seasons of Audio Talks are available on Podigee and all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Deezer.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
