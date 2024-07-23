FedEx Corporation: Beyond the Backpack: Direct Relief and FedEx Revolutionize Disaster Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Every year, the Atlantic hurricane season casts a long shadow, a time when coastal communities brace for potential devastation. But for the past two decades, FedEx and Direct Relief have been working together to turn preparedness into action. "We've formed a powerful partnership that delivers critical aid exactly where and when it's needed most" said April Britt, Director, FedEx Global Citizenship.

Our story began in 2002, a long-term commitment forged in the shared desire to help communities weather the storms, both literally and figuratively. FedEx, the logistics giant with a global reach, offered the perfect complement to Direct Relief's mission of delivering essential medical supplies. Together, we've been innovators in disaster relief efforts, from the early days of the collaboration to our award-winning innovative medical backpack initiative.

"These backpacks are lifesavers" said Thomas Tighe, CEO, Direct Relief. "Packed with vital medical supplies and designed for first responders, they ensure communities have immediate access to critical care in the chaotic aftermath of a disaster." The program's success was recognized in 2012 with the National Partnership Award from the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General, a testament to the impact of our combined efforts.

With the 2024 hurricane season predicted to be an active one, our work is more crucial than ever. As June 1st marked the season's official start, FedEx and Direct Relief are already on high alert, our logistical expertise and medical resources strategically prepositioned for rapid deployment.

This preparedness extends beyond the hurricane season. September is National Preparedness Month, a timely reminder for everyone to take action and be ready for any unexpected event. By working together, FedEx and Direct Relief are not just delivering vital supplies, we're delivering hope - the hope of a swift recovery and a brighter tomorrow for communities facing disaster.

