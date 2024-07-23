Atlas Salt Inc. Announces Grants of Deferred Share Units

Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of 850,000 deferred share units to certain directors of the Company. All deferred share units were granted pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

