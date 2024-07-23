Anzeige
WKN: A3C2CB | ISIN: CA04943J1003
Frankfurt
23.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,428 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS SALT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS SALT INC 5-Tage-Chart
Atlas Salt Inc. Announces Grants of Deferred Share Units

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of 850,000 deferred share units to certain directors of the Company. All deferred share units were granted pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Richard LaBelle, CEO
investors@atlassalt.com
(709) 739-9545

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Atlas Salt



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
