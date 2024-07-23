Balto Software: Balto Named 2024 CRM Top 100 Company for Customer Service

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Balto, the first company to provide real-time guidance to contact centers, has been named a Top 100 Company for Customer Service by CRM Magazine . The sixth edition of the Top 100 List highlights the latest trends and technologies in customer service, marketing, and sales.

In their coverage of customer service trends, CRM Magazine highlights the surge of AI tools and how it has reshaped how companies anticipate customer needs.

"Since its earliest days, the goal of CRM technology has always been to help companies better address customer needs. Along the way, radical and highly disruptive technology change has rocked the CRM world. Now in its sixth year, the CRM Top 100 issue puts a spotlight on companies that have brought that change to life," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM Magazine.

"It's amazing how AI has continued to disrupt our industry, even as the hype cycle has waned and more companies look for practical AI applications," said Balto's Founder and CEO, Marc Bernstein. "Our challenge is to continue pushing for customer experiences that use these technologies in agent workflows without losing the human touch. I'm proud of Balto for setting the example for others in our space."

The Top 100 List is available from CRM Magazine, including in-depth coverage of trends in customer service, marketing, and sales.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 250 million calls, provided over 450 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

About CRM Magazine

CRM Magazine is the leading publication of the customer relationship management industry, covering sales, marketing, and sales strategies. For more information about the magazine, its editorial calendar, or CRM in general, please visit www.destinationCRM.com. The magazine and the destinationCRM.com website are properties of CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc.

