Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Green Leaf Lab is delighted to announce the appointment of Nolan Mundie as the new Laboratory Director, effective February 2024. Nolan has been an integral part of Green Leaf Lab since 2016, when he began his career in the cannabis industry. Over the past eight years, Nolan has made significant contributions to Green Leaf lab's success and growth.

Green Leaf Lab Announces Appointment of New Lab Director, Leading the Way in Cannabis Testing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8910/217433_211560_img1.jpg

Nolan graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Microbiology and a Minor in Chemistry. He started his journey with Green Leaf Lab as a chemist and quickly advanced through several key positions including Lab Lead and Lab Manager, ultimately becoming the Laboratory Director. His journey is marked by:

Innovative Method Development: Nolan has designed, optimized, and validated numerous analytical methods required by Oregon's cannabis governing bodies, ensuring testing methods meet the highest standards. SOPs Implementation: Nolan has authored and implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as testing requirements expanded, ensuring compliance and efficiency in operations. Industry Experience: With nearly a decade of experience in cannabis laboratory operations, Nolan has observed and adapted to the year-to-year fluctuations of the ever-evolving cannabis industry. His insights and expertise continue to propel Green Leaf Lab forward.

Nolan's leadership comes at a critical time for the cannabis testing industry. Ensuring products are free of pesticides, heavy metals, solvents, and mycotoxins is essential to avoid recalls, re-labeling requirements, regulatory agency reprimands, or lawsuits. Nolan consistently goes above and beyond to support customers navigating these ever-changing waters. Through his leadership, Green Leaf Lab is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in cannabis testing.

Green Leaf Lab is excited about the future and the advancements achieved under Nolan's direction. As Nolan shared, "Leading a team of dedicated professionals at Green Leaf Lab has been an honor. Our collaborative efforts and shared commitment to quality make us stronger and more resilient. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in cannabis testing." Stay tuned for updates on new testing services and research projects.

About Green Leaf Lab: Green Leaf Lab is a leading cannabis testing laboratory dedicated to providing accurate and reliable testing services to the cannabis industry. With a commitment to quality and consumer safety, Green Leaf Lab ensures that products meet stringent regulatory standards.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217433

SOURCE: Green Leaf Lab