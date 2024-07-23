EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG - Framework agreement to review further integration



23-Jul-2024 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 23 July 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG - Framework agreement to review further integration



CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the signing of a framework agreement between CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG, enabling the two groups to initiate a process to examine the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of a potential business combination, cross-border merger or other form of integration or combination of assets, functions and key corporate entities of the two groups with the aim of optimising the group's capital structure to capture both operating and cost efficiencies for the benefit of all stakeholders.



