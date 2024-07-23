EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
Luxembourg, 23 July 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG - Framework agreement to review further integration
CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the signing of a framework agreement between CPI PROPERTY GROUP and IMMOFINANZ AG, enabling the two groups to initiate a process to examine the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of a potential business combination, cross-border merger or other form of integration or combination of assets, functions and key corporate entities of the two groups with the aim of optimising the group's capital structure to capture both operating and cost efficiencies for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Notifying Person:
David Greenbaum, d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer, m.mayer@cpipg.com
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B102254)
End of Inside Information
