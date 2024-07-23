CUTV News Welcomes Sarah Greene-Falk of Psychedge

Close Up Radio's Jim Masters Discusses the Value of Peak Performance Coaching in Videos with Sarah Greene-Falk

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Sarah Greene-Falk is the founder of PsychEdge and a seasoned counselor with not one, but two Master's degrees. She often shares her knowledge with clients-both athletes, performers like actors and musicians, and businesspeople-to help them overcome anxiety, boost their skills and confidence, and perform at their peak. She recently shot a series of videos with Jim Masters of Close Up TV and talked about how and why she is so successful in this line of work.

Sarah says there is an undeniable connection between our mind, body, and energy, and during these interviews, she shares techniques on how to slow one's breath, improve our mental state, and focus clearly on the goal. She discusses self-talk, a way to be more mentally aware and prepared, and how to up our compassion level, with ourselves and others. Sarah has much more great advice on her website and also talks with people everywhere (such as a regular client in London) via platforms like Zoom.

Sarah has extensive training in Kinesiology, Counseling, Massage Therapy and Sports Psychology and has instructed a range of people -- collegiate athletes, Olympians, individuals, and most recently, C-suite executives.

"We take psychological theory and scientific evidence and apply it to performance. From team talk to a technique that will take you through a stressful day and build resilience, we have ways to bolster any kind of leader. Sometimes it is an executive, but it could also be a coach or a parent. We are all leaders in our own right," notes Sarah, founder of PsychEdge.

Sarah reveals many of her insights in this new video. She also has a 5-step process designed to achieve flow state (when we are so engrossed and having fun we are amazed at the time that has gone by). This also helps us to be more mindful and successful in our many life endeavors.

To learn more about Sarah and PsychEdge, visit her website www.psychedge.club.

