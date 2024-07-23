CONQUERing Named Honoree in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards

CONQUERing Recognized for Its Groundbreaking Fusion of Fashion and Wellness

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Fast Company has named CONQUERing as an honoree in its prestigious 2024 Innovation by Design Awards, celebrating 13 years of recognizing the most innovative and impactful designs in business. This honor places CONQUERing among an elite group of past honorees, including renowned companies such as Adobe, Pinterest, Meta, Samsung, Fitbit and Nike.





CONQUERing was honored in the General Excellence category, a testament to the company's groundbreaking work in creating interchangeable fidget jewelry that not only serves as an elegant accessory but also provides therapeutic benefits. A study from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has shown that CONQUERing's fidget jewelry can significantly reduce anxiety, positioning it as a leader in the intersection of design and mental health support.

"Receiving this recognition from Fast Company is a tremendous honor," shared Tammy Nelson, CONQUERing founder and CEO. "It validates our mission to create jewelry that is both beautiful and functional, providing our customers with a discreet way to manage their mental wellness. Being acknowledged alongside such influential brands inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what jewelry can achieve."

Jake Nelson, co-creator and Director of Product Development, adds, "Our journey to perfecting CONQUERing was filled with challenges, but the result has been immensely rewarding. Knowing that our designs are making a real difference in people's lives by helping them feel more calm, focused, and empowered is the greatest achievement we could ask for."

The Innovation by Design Awards, featured in the Summer 2024 issue of Fast Company, recognize the designers and businesses solving today's most crucial problems and anticipating tomorrow's pressing issues. The competition features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and promising young talent. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

"This year's honorees show how essential creativity is to the process of innovation," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's inspiring to see how some of the best minds across industries are using design to shape our world for the better."

The complete list of honorees can be found here: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a global jewelry brand empowering individuals with innovative, interchangeable fidget jewelry. Our patented ring design combines fashion with function and has been proven to reduce anxiety in an independent UNC Chapel Hill study.

Featured at Milan Jewelry Week and in publications like Fashion Magazine, BuzzFeed, and Parade Magazine, CONQUERing has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's lists of America's fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. With the support of more than 100,000 customers in 65 countries, we donate a portion of profits to empowerment-focused charities.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CONQUERing is a certified WBENC women-owned business. Connect with us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube. Discover our products at myconquering.com and at select retailers.

