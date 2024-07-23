The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spanish construction industry is expected to grow by 2% in 2024, supported by public and private sector investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and industrial sectors along with financial support from the European Union (EU) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

In October 2023, the EU Commission gave a positive assessment of Spain's modified recovery and resilience plan. The plan is now worth EUR163 billion ($172.8 billion) in grants and covers 111 reforms and 142 investments. The modified plan has a strong focus on the green transition, allocating 40% of available funds to measures that support climate objectives. According to Eurostat, the total gross fixed capital formation in construction rose by 2.9% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2024, while the construction industry value add grew by 2.6% YoY during the same period.

The Spanish construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 3% during 2025-28, supported by investments in the development of the transport, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors. The government plans to produce five million electric vehicles (EVs) in Spain by 2030 through its National Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030 (NECP), which was announced in 2021.

Thus, to achieve this target in December 2023, Volkswagen a German automobile company announced an investment of EUR3 billion ($3.2 billion) for the construction of a battery factory in Sagunrt by 2026. Growth over the forecasted period will be also supported by the revised National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), in which the government aims to have 214GW of total installed capacity in the electricity sector by 2030, with 160GW derived from renewable energy sources and 22GW from storage.

