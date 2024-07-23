Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:01 Uhr
28,600 Euro
+1,200
+4,38 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.07.2024 17:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 22 July 2024 the Company's Executive Directors were granted awards of nominally priced options of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), as follows:

Executive Director

Number of shares under award

Richard Tyson

48,222

Gavin Hill

29,610

The awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as from 31 July 2027, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded, which will accrue during the performance period and for two years after the award vests. Once exercisable, an award shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the eve of the tenth anniversary of the grant date of the award. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards and consideration of £0.05 per share is due on the exercise of the awards. The awards were made based on a share price of £24.35.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

48,222

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

48,222

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

22 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

29,610

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

29,610

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

22 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


