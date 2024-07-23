Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
23 July 2024
Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
On 22 July 2024 the Company's Executive Directors were granted awards of nominally priced options of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), as follows:
Executive Director
Number of shares under award
Richard Tyson
48,222
Gavin Hill
29,610
The awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as from 31 July 2027, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded, which will accrue during the performance period and for two years after the award vests. Once exercisable, an award shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the eve of the tenth anniversary of the grant date of the award. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards and consideration of £0.05 per share is due on the exercise of the awards. The awards were made based on a share price of £24.35.
The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Tyson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
48,222
N/A
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
22 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gavin Hill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
29,610
N/A
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
22 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
sarah.harvey@oxinst.com