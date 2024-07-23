ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, highlights its dedication to sustainability in its 2024 Sustainability Impact Report. The report underscores the company's proactive approach to leveraging data-driven insights and innovative solutions to drive environmental progress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723358998/en/

Impact Report 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Key achievements in 2024 include:

Enhanced Data Capture: ProAmpac improved its processes for capturing Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, ensuring accuracy through third-party review.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions: ProAmpac launched the Fiberization of Packaging initiative, introducing fiber-based solutions to new applications.

Safety and Community Engagement: ProAmpac strengthened its risk assessment processes to enhance safety across its operations. The company also prioritized community engagement, through initiatives like the Global Community Challenge and Volunteer Impact Day.

"As we look ahead, ProAmpac is committed to developing a comprehensive GHG reduction strategy by setting goals aligned with the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Furthermore, we recognize the power of collaboration and will engage with our suppliers and customers to foster a collective commitment to sustainability. Together, we can create a pathway for a more sustainable tomorrow," states Greg Tucker, founder, vice-chairman, and chief executive officer of ProAmpac.

To view the full 2024 Sustainability Impact Report and learn more about ProAmpac's initiatives, contact Sustainability@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723358998/en/

Contacts:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721 7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com