There are over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in the Norwegian market. Norwegian Data Centre space has benefitted from the abundance of low-cost computing power supplied by renewable hydro-electric power, combined with low-cost colocation. For the first time, Norway is starting to attract inward investment by global Data Centre users using space for dedicated HPC (High Performance Computing) applications.

Norway is becoming better connected with direct subsea cable systems, including the Havfrue (Mermaid) system, which has Amazon as an investor, connecting Norway with Denmark and onwards to Ireland and North America and the Submarine cable system connecting Norway and the UK. The Norwegian government allocated a total of NOK 100 million (USD 9.04 million) for new fibre cables that link to abroad.

The investment led to Nkom, the regulator, awarded a contract to establish a new subsea fibre network between Kristiansand and Esbjerg in Denmark. This network became operational in 2022 and allows the geographical distribution of electronic traffic. According to Bjorn Ronning at the Norwegian Data Centre Industry Association said it is easy to identify the driving force behind Norway's submarine cable expansion.

Data Centre space is forecast to increase by 66% over the forecast period 2024 to 2027.

This new report covering the Norwegian Data Centre market provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Market share by Data Centre Provider

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Data Centre Revenues -2024 to 2027

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Companies Featured:

Amazon

Havfrue (Mermaid) system

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Development in Norway

Summary Box Norwegian Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Norway

Key Norwegian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Market share by Data Centre Provider

Norwegian Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2024 to 2027)

Norwegian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2024 to 2027)

Norwegian Data Centre Power in kWH

The Key Norwegian Data Centre Clusters

Norwegian Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)

Norwegian Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

The key trends in the Norwegian Data Centre Market Data Centre Outlook

