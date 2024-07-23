Filtronic has received a follow-on order from SpaceX worth $9m/£7.1m. This is the second order Filtronic has received since it signed the strategic partnership with SpaceX in April and results in the vesting of a further 2.17m warrants, taking vested warrants to 4% of the company's share capital as at the time of signing. We believe that this order is for use in Starlink ground stations. In addition to further follow-on orders of this type, we believe there will be more opportunities for Filtronic to supply products for use in Starlink satellites in the medium term.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...