China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the country installed 102. 48 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2024, bringing its total installed solar capacity to approximately 710 GW. The NEA said that China installed 102. 48 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2024. By the end of June, the country's total solar capacity reached approximately 710 GW, up 51. 6% year on year. Total power generation capacity hit roughly 3. 07 TW, up 14. 1% from last year. Total installed wind power capacity also expanded to around 470 GW, marking a 19. 9% increase. The nation added 216. ...

