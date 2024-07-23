ECONOCOM: Press release on voting rights and the denominator

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

23 July 2024







Press release on voting rights and the denominator





Publication pursuant to Article 15, §1st of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions.

The total number of shares that may confer voting rights is 179,045,899.

The total number of shares with single voting rights is 118,657,593, the total number of shares with double voting rights is 60,388,306 and therefore the total number of voting rights is 239,434,205 (the denominator).

On 23 July 2024, Econocom Group holds 7,280,285 treasury shares, the voting rights of which are legally suspended.

A stock option plan had been set up for Group employees and managers. On 23 July 2024, the Group's residual commitments under this plan amount to 200,000 stock options giving right to a maximum total number of 200,000 existing shares with voting right.

The company has not included in its articles of association any additional thresholds on top of those required by law.



In accordance with the law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact: eric.bazile@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lplqZcpsaW6ZynCbY8lnaJSWb5iWl5SaapWYmmptk8uaZ2ySyJdqb8aeZnFnnm1s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86986-cp-denominateur-23.07.2024-vuk.pdf