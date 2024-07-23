Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group (HAT): Pawnbroking: the global perspective for H&T



23-Jul-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group: Pawnbroking: the global perspective for H&T In this note, we put pawnbroking into a global and historical context: i) the global market is large, ca.$40bn, UK just ca.5%; ii) pawnbroking is widely adopted across a range of cultures/geographies from China, India, Islamic countries to US, Europe and UK; iii) many UK immigrants are comfortable with pawnbroking from experiences in their country of origin; iv) the largest listed pawnbrokers trade at over 2x the PER rating of H&T with similar forward earnings growth; iv) it is generally a regulated business with largely favourable regulators' comments, as in the UK. Pawnbroking has been available globally for centuries, debunking the misconception some have of it as a UK Dickensian practice. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/pawnbroking-the-global-perspective-for-hat/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



