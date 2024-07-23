UniFirst: Why Uniform Rental Programs Are Cost-Effective

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / When running a business, you sometimes uncover expenses that exceed your original projections, such as offering work uniforms to employees. You may have thought the price was limited to the cost of buying the uniforms. But in time, you've realized that factors like uniforms wear and tear, the time it takes to order and get uniforms to new employees, and managing size changes for current employees, can cause expenses to increase.

The good news is that uniform rental programs not only help support the appearance of your brand thus protecting your brand image but can also save you money. Here are five reasons why uniform rental programs can be so cost-effective.

1. Get only the uniforms you need.

When you use a rental program, your vendor will deliver only the uniforms you need for your current staff. You won't need to worry about finding storage space for overflow uniforms, managing inventory, or paying for more than you need. When you bring on a new employee, simply notify the rental provider, and they'll add another uniform. That means a seamless onboarding process where attire is concerned. Similarly, when an employee leaves, simply tell the rental provider and you will not have to pay for those uniforms anymore.

2. Eliminate the need to do repairs.

A major benefit of a uniform rental program is that neither you nor your employees will be responsible for repairing rips or tears in the workwear. Instead, uniforms are sent back to the rental company. They'll do regular inspections and replace the clothing if needed before sending you fresh uniforms.

3. Boost employee morale.

Employee morale is critical to keeping employees happy, and uniforms have been shown to boost morale. Employees are also likely to be pleased with a uniform rental program where they won't be responsible for doing their own laundry but can drop the uniform in a bin at the end of their shift and pick up a clean one the next day. Additionally, uniforms can increase employee pride and team spirit.

4. Maintain uniform quality.

Since the uniform rental provider takes care of the workwear behind the scenes, uniforms tend to last longer. Plus, the vendor will be responsible for swapping out a damaged uniform for a new one, keeping your team of employees and your brand image professional.

5. Pay one all-inclusive cost.

If you wanted to manage your own uniform program, you'd be responsible for sourcing the uniforms, storing them, distributing them to employees, and repairing or replacing them over time. You might pull in multiple vendors to help you manage the program, one for each function. However, when you use a rental program, it's one all-in cost for every uniform-related expense. That means you may save money by working with only one vendor.

The bottom line

When it comes to uniform rental programs, the cost savings are apparent. By removing the burden of sourcing and maintaining inventory plus the benefit of having someone else handle damaged uniforms, you'll need fewer internal resources to run the program, and your employees will reap the benefits, too.

