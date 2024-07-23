DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting 23-Jul-2024 / 16:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows: % of Votes % of Votes % of issued Votes Description Votes for votes against votes total share capital withheld cast cast voted Receive Annual Report & Accounts 1 98,982,472 100.00% 2,163 0.00% 98,984,635 69.17% 50,327 2 Declare a Final Dividend 98,995,254 100.00% 1,663 0.00% 98,996,917 69.18% 38,655 3 Approve the 2024 Directors' 95,218,901 96.19% 3,770,386 3.81% 98,989,287 69.17% 46,325 Remuneration Report 4 Approve the 2024 Directors' 93,633,350 94.59% 5,353,557 5.41% 98,986,907 69.17% 48,705 Remuneration Policy 5 Re-elect Juliette Stacey as a 97,863,369 98.86% 1,129,391 1.14% 98,992,760 69.18% 42,852 Director 6 Re-elect Robin Rowland as a 98,448,555 99.45% 545,605 0.55% 98,994,160 69.18% 41,452 Director 7 Re-elect Simon Emeny as a Director 98,487,427 99.45% 543,388 0.55% 99,030,815 69.20% 4,797 8 Re-elect Fred Turner as a Director 98,998,574 99.97% 32,241 0.03% 99,030,815 69.20% 4,797 9 Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 95,148,445 96.08% 3,884,849 3.92% 99,033,294 69.21% 2,318 auditor Authorise the Directors to set the 10 level of remuneration of the 98,987,644 99.98% 15,736 0.02% 99,003,380 69.18% 20,732 auditor 11 Authorise the Directors to allot 98,973,495 99.98% 18,855 0.02% 98,992,350 69.18% 43,262 new shares in the Company Authorise the Directors to allot 12 shares without applying 98,833,553 99.86% 140,879 0.14% 98,974,432 69.16% 60,671 pre-emption rights* 13 Authorise the Company to buy back 98,421,743 99.44% 555,630 0.56% 98,977,373 69.17% 57,730 'A' ordinary shares* 14 Amend the notice period for 98,816,547 99.84% 158,405 0.16% 98,974,952 69.16% 60,151 general meetings other than AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 134,362,106 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 8,738,871 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, copies of resolutions 11 to 14 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

23 July 2024

