Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting 
23-Jul-2024 / 16:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting 
 
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today 
at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as 
follows: 
 
                              % of  Votes   % of  Votes   % of issued  Votes 
       Description            Votes for votes  against  votes total   share capital withheld 
                              cast       cast       voted 
       Receive Annual Report & Accounts 
1                        98,982,472 100.00% 2,163   0.00% 98,984,635 69.17%     50,327 
 
2       Declare a Final Dividend      98,995,254 100.00% 1,663   0.00% 98,996,917 69.18%     38,655 
3       Approve the 2024 Directors'    95,218,901 96.19% 3,770,386 3.81% 98,989,287 69.17%     46,325 
       Remuneration Report 
4       Approve the 2024 Directors'    93,633,350 94.59% 5,353,557 5.41% 98,986,907 69.17%     48,705 
       Remuneration Policy 
5       Re-elect Juliette Stacey as a   97,863,369 98.86% 1,129,391 1.14% 98,992,760 69.18%     42,852 
       Director 
6       Re-elect Robin Rowland as a    98,448,555 99.45% 545,605  0.55% 98,994,160 69.18%     41,452 
       Director 
7       Re-elect Simon Emeny as a Director 98,487,427 99.45% 543,388  0.55% 99,030,815 69.20%     4,797 
8       Re-elect Fred Turner as a Director 98,998,574 99.97% 32,241  0.03% 99,030,815 69.20%     4,797 
9       Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as  95,148,445 96.08% 3,884,849 3.92% 99,033,294 69.21%     2,318 
       auditor 
       Authorise the Directors to set the 
10      level of remuneration of the    98,987,644 99.98% 15,736  0.02% 99,003,380 69.18%     20,732 
       auditor 
11      Authorise the Directors to allot  98,973,495 99.98% 18,855  0.02% 98,992,350 69.18%     43,262 
       new shares in the Company 
       Authorise the Directors to allot 
12      shares without applying      98,833,553 99.86% 140,879  0.14% 98,974,432 69.16%     60,671 
       pre-emption rights* 
13      Authorise the Company to buy back 98,421,743 99.44% 555,630  0.56% 98,977,373 69.17%     57,730 
       'A' ordinary shares* 
14      Amend the notice period for    98,816,547 99.84% 158,405  0.16% 98,974,952 69.16%     60,151 
       general meetings other than AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 134,362,106 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 8,738,871 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, copies of resolutions 11 to 14 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

23 July 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  335991 
EQS News ID:  1952483 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952483&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
