2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the Middle East 23-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the Middle East Dubai, UAE, July 23 2024 - 2CRSI, a renowned manufacturer of industrial and edge PCs, is excited to announce a distribution agreement with Securenet FZC for GCC countries. This enhanced partnership marks a significant milestone in 2CRSI's expansion strategy within the region. Securenet FZC, known for its robust support to resellers and integrators, will now distribute 2CRSI's full range of industrial PCs and edge solutions under this new agreement. This collaboration builds upon their existing relationship, emphasizing a mutual commitment to delivering edge technology to the market. "As we embark on this strategic alliance between 2CRSi and SecureNet FZC, we are excited about the prospects of combining cutting-edge technology with robust solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients, empowering them with innovative infrastructure."- Murthy Sadasivan, Business head Storage and cloud at Securenet FZC Rajashekar Gajula, Channel Manager at 2CRSI Middle East, added: "2CRSI's products are exceptional, from industrial PCs to workstations to servers. This partnership enrich our solution offerings and strengthen our ability to serve our customers." This partnership underscores 2CRSI's commitment to innovation and market expansion. Together, we aim to empower resellers and integrators with advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency and security. For more information about 2CRSI and Securenet partnership and product offerings, please visit www.2crsi.com www.securenetme.com. About Securenet SecureNet serves as a value-added distributor for prominent global brands, delivering Cyber Security, Networking, Telecommunication, Data Protection, and IoT Security solutions to enterprises and SMEs in the MEA region. Our commitment lies in delivering top-notch service by amalgamating robust technical expertise with industry-leading products through reliable and well-established resellers. We have cultivated a client base over time by consistently providing trustworthy services and fostering resellers as valued business partners. For further information: www.securenetme.com. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Securenet FZC Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay Shrenika Poojary LLOBERA Financial Communication Marketing Manager Head of foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Shrenika.poojary@securenetme.com Communication +33 1 80 18 26 33 +971 562162006 investors@2crsi.com +33 3 68 41 10 70

