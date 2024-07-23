PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Total sales Q1 2024-2025: EUR 12.8 million - Significant EUR 3.0 million rise in order backlog

Significant points:

Printing activity is down slightly by 3.2%. A dynamic Communications activity (+7%) makes up for the anticipated drop in Home Décor activity.

Hardware activity, despite a slight downturn in LED activity, is more or less stable for the quarter thanks notably to a surge in interest for new advertising solutions from the retail sector.

Commercial activity is dynamic with order backlog on June 30, 2024 at €10.8 million, up €3.0 million on March 31, 2024 (for the record, €7.8 million).

Q1 consolidated sales

Q1: April 1 - June 30 Non audited 3 months 3 months In €M 2024-2025 2023-2024 Var €M % Printing 9.68 10.00 -0.32 -3.2% Hardware 3.15 3.24 -0.09 -2.8% Q1 total sales 12.83 13.24 -0.41 -3.1% Total constant currencies 12.81 13.24 -0.44 -3.3%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the GBP and ZAR.

Prismaflex International recorded total sales of €12.8 million, down just 3.1% compared with Q1 2023-24 (-3.3% at constant exchange rates). This trend, caused notably by the deterioration of Home Decor activity, does not reflect the positive commercial activity that determined the upturn in order backlog and that will provide business in the coming quarters.

Printing activity stands at €9.7 million, close to that recorded in Q1 2023-24. The division continues to be impacted by the decline of Home Decor activity (€0.3 million in Q1 2024-2025 vs €1.2 million in Q1 2023-24), due to the sluggish market and progressive ending of orders from a key commercial client. On the other hand, Communication activity continues to grow with sales at €9.4 million, up +7.0%, thanks to investments and dynamic commercial activity in France and the Group's international subsidiaries (notably South Africa, Canada and Spain).

Hardware activity, at €3.2 million, is similar to that recorded in Q1 2023-24. For the quarter, and with no substantial international orders for the period, LED solutions count for €1.0 million (vs €1.6 million in Q1 T1 2023-24), with continued interest from the French municipalities sector. Total sales for traditional activities are up at €2.2 million (vs €1.7 million in Q1 2023-24), notably thanks to a growth in sales of printed face-tensioning advertising solutions for the retail sector.

Outlook

Commercial activity was dynamic for Q1 2024-25 despite the unfavourable economic context. During the period, Prismaflex International won a number of contracts which boosted order backlog by €3.0 million. On June 30, 2024, order backlog stands at €10.8 million (vs €7.8 million on March 31, 2024), with €6.3 million for Hardware, and €4.5 million for Printing.

The Hardware division recorded significant orders for LED solutions with major contracts in Ireland and Morocco while the Group's more diverse activity in France remains strong. The other Hardware activities continue to perform well with a large order from Germany for street furniture and the confirmation of a growth in sales of solutions for the retail market. These successes confirm the anticipated return to profitable growth for the Hardware division.

The Printing division continues to focus its efforts on developing the Communication sector and the development of new markets such as the signage and e-commerce markets. Concerning Home Decor activity, the basis of comparison will become progressively lower over the coming quarters and subsequently have a lesser impact on the activity's performance.

Prismaflex International's goal is to return to overall growth for the 2024-2025 period, notably in S2, and to consolidate its profitable growth trajectory while pursuing efforts aimed at operational optimization.

Forthcoming dates :

The Annual shareholders meeting will take place on September 27, 2024 at 2.30pm in Saint Clément les Places (69930).

Q2 2024-25 sales figures, November 7, 2024, after closure.

