Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 792674 | ISIN: FR0000066540 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YW
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:03 Uhr
27,800 Euro
+0,300
+1,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
23.07.2024 18:13 Uhr
121 Leser
HERIGE INDUSTRIES: FIRST-HALF 2024 TURNOVER OF EUR 215.6 MILLION

French GAAP - € million
Turnover - non audited data		2024[1]2023[2]Change
1st quarter107.5124.2-13.4%
2nd quarter108.1125.2-13.6%
TOTAL215.6249.3-13.5%
Industrial Joinery127.7148.4-14.0%
Concrete Industry70.879.2-10.6%
Other22.226.3-15.8%
Inter-segment eliminations(5.0)(4.6)-


First-half 2024 under pressure, as expected

In line with expectations, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €108.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, down 13.6% on the same period in 2023. This downward trend reflects both a persistently weak new construction market (31% drop in individual single?family housing starts over the last 12 months[3]) and the current political crisis in France, which has created a climate of uncertainty.

  • The Industrial Joinery business was down 15.8% in second-quarter 2024, hampered in part by the wait-and-see attitude caused by ongoing changes to the MaPrimeRenov' renovation program, and in part by a negative calendar impact of one day.
  • The Concrete Industry showed some resilience, recording a limited 7.5% decline in turnover, reflecting a decline in volumes attributable to a sharp drop in housing starts.

Over the first half of 2024 as a whole, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €215.6 million, down 13.5% on the same period in 2023.

Outlook and developments

With the sector in crisis, HERIGE Industries is striving to preserve its economic fundamentals by taking concrete steps to improve its structural and cyclical performance. However, the sharp downturn in business and the sector's bleak outlook will hamper the Group's profitability throughout 2024.

At the same time, HERIGE Industries is continuing its transformation aimed at bringing a fresh impetus focused on innovation, profitability and sustainability.


NEXT PUBLICATION: H1 2024 results on September 24, 2024 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.herige-industries.fr/en

About HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of almost 2,000 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Serena Boni - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr

[1] For information, sales of businesses (deconsolidated on May 1, 2024) generated turnover of €126.0 million in 2024 (contribution to Group consolidated turnover of €119.7 million, restated for inter-company accounts from January 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024)

[2] 2023 figures have been restated for the divested businesses

[3] Source: SDES, Sit@del2, estimations as of May 31, 2024

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm5ylp2alJrKmWlrZ8pnbmJpZ2pkmpOWm2SVxmidk8mcmJppym5jm5eXZnFnnm1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86988-herige_ca_t2_2024_vuk_vdef.pdf

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.