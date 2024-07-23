Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $36 thousand, or 2.6%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, representing an increase of $841 thousand, or 41.9%, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $102.5 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $116.8 million since June 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40%. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $51.0 million and $76.8 million since December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $58.5 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $18.5 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and money market accounts declined by $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively. Loans grew to $841.0 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $28.1 million, or 6.9% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $44.1 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2023. Growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate of $23.2 million and in residential real estate, including home equity loans, of $10.1 million, offset by a decline in owner occupied commercial mortgages of $6.1 million accounted for net loan growth year-to-date 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $6.1 million in the second quarter 2023, $7.2 million in the first quarter 2024 and $7.5 million in the second quarter 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.65%, 2.80% and 2.83% during the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.62% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.83% in the second quarter of 2024. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $928.0 million in the second quarter 2023 to $1.04 billion in the first quarter 2024 and $1.07 billion in the second quarter 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.
Noninterest Income
Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income declined $137 thousand during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance declined $183 thousand as the first quarter included the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $58 thousand with a modest increase in mortgage origination and sale activity.
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income increased $34 thousand. Fee income associated with cash management services (included in Service charges on deposits) accounted for the increase.
Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $295 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Service charges on deposits increased $99 thousand with cash management services accounting for $78 thousand of the increase. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $147 thousand with the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $179 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $244 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased health insurance costs of $83 thousand and increased costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $132 thousand related to increased deferred compensation plan earnings and the annual vesting of benefits.
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $405 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $302 thousand, an increase in FDIC insurance of $75 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $59 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to an increase in costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $152 thousand and a decline in the deferral of costs of $132 thousand associated with lower loan origination activity in second quarter of 2024. FDIC insurance increased with the growth in deposits and an increase in the assessment rate. Legal and professional fees increased due to timing differences of activities in the normal course of business.
Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $250 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance of $106 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.59% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.16% on June 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of August 2, 2024, and payable on August 9, 2024.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of Period End
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 91,988,101
$ 76,807,485
$ 16,664,061
$ 36,448,539
$ 14,946,927
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
39,518,549
40,267,761
40,927,086
39,917,313
41,460,794
Securities held-to-maturity
93,944,321
95,152,132
96,111,626
97,217,237
98,496,558
Less allowance for credit losses
118,787
126,943
103,949
147,457
163,259
Total securities held-to-maturity
93,825,534
95,025,189
96,007,677
97,069,780
98,333,299
Total securities
133,344,083
135,292,950
136,934,763
136,987,093
139,794,093
Equity securities, at cost
1,404,600
1,404,600
1,363,600
1,363,600
1,527,600
Loans
841,043,351
830,604,389
812,932,872
798,035,073
796,931,525
Less allowance for loan credit losses
8,186,862
8,032,597
7,742,297
7,337,327
8,112,952
Loans, net
832,856,489
822,571,792
805,190,575
790,697,746
788,818,573
Loans held for sale
4,739,191
1,443,270
1,651,118
2,879,397
1,923,566
Premises and equipment
6,010,649
6,164,114
6,329,832
6,639,595
6,805,822
Right of use asset
2,152,804
2,272,962
2,380,555
2,498,508
2,615,519
Accrued interest receivable
3,360,417
3,212,907
2,972,952
2,733,565
2,512,795
Deferred tax assets
4,870,431
4,879,208
4,766,376
5,289,000
5,314,018
Bank owned life insurance
7,159,381
7,122,335
7,172,917
6,943,992
6,927,341
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
1,565,443
1,588,900
1,544,870
1,556,491
1,502,676
Total Assets
$ 1,091,108,096
$ 1,064,417,030
$ 988,628,126
$ 995,694,033
$ 974,345,437
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 248,150,379
$ 247,549,872
$ 260,204,859
$ 248,440,805
$ 244,342,167
Interest-bearing
679,484,492
655,358,756
616,461,031
640,593,734
606,528,210
Total deposits
927,634,871
902,908,628
876,665,890
889,034,539
850,870,377
FHLB advances and other borrowings
65,000,000
65,000,000
18,000,000
15,000,000
32,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
14,977,576
14,955,152
14,932,727
14,910,303
14,887,879
Lease liabilities
2,226,547
2,345,426
2,450,133
2,565,151
2,678,348
Accrued interest payable
1,633,334
1,212,747
458,540
526,354
273,753
Other liabilities
5,441,467
5,336,235
4,889,735
4,644,608
5,540,871
Total Liabilities
1,016,913,795
991,758,188
917,397,025
926,680,955
906,251,228
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,159
29,159
29,117
29,060
29,060
Additional paid-in-capital
41,204,072
41,123,723
41,096,972
41,035,733
40,949,900
Retained earnings
41,167,218
39,900,518
38,669,620
37,921,329
36,729,931
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,206,148)
(8,394,558)
(8,564,608)
(9,973,044)
(9,614,682)
Total Shareholders' Equity
74,194,301
72,658,842
71,231,101
69,013,078
68,094,209
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,091,108,096
$ 1,064,417,030
$ 988,628,126
$ 995,694,033
$ 974,345,437
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of Period End
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,911,670
2,905,973
2,905,973
Book value per share
$ 25.44
$ 24.92
$ 24.45
$ 23.75
$ 23.43
Tangible book value per share
$ 24.88
$ 24.35
$ 23.88
$ 23.18
$ 22.86
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
11.98 %
11.98 %
12.02 %
12.15 %
11.95 %
Tier 1 capital
11.98 %
11.98 %
12.02 %
12.15 %
11.95 %
Total risk based capital
13.07 %
13.07 %
13.10 %
13.21 %
13.12 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.69 %
8.84 %
9.10 %
9.34 %
9.52 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
6.66 %
6.68 %
7.04 %
6.78 %
6.83 %
Asset Quality Data
Non-accrual loans
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,847,747
$ 1,823,212
$ 1,882,614
$ 1,929,248
Non-performing assets
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,847,747
$ 1,823,212
$ 1,882,614
$ 1,929,248
Non-performing loans to loans
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.24 %
0.24 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.20 %
Allowance for loan credit losses to loans
0.97 %
0.97 %
0.95 %
0.92 %
1.02 %
Other Data
Loans to deposits ratio
90.67 %
91.99 %
92.73 %
89.76 %
93.66 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 11,471,139
$ 11,181,544
$ 10,659,287
$ 10,139,353
$ 9,453,437
$ 22,652,683
$ 18,798,142
Securities
773,717
772,603
754,731
763,606
767,524
1,546,320
1,502,107
Fed funds sold and other
1,289,874
866,559
496,210
203,553
81,306
2,156,433
191,011
Total interest income
13,534,730
12,820,706
11,910,228
11,106,512
10,302,267
26,355,436
20,491,260
Interest Expense
Deposits
5,005,650
4,703,948
4,755,804
4,369,856
3,459,747
9,709,598
6,385,081
Borrowed funds
750,049
670,916
160,901
201,754
482,469
1,420,965
562,927
Subordinated debt
238,050
238,049
238,049
238,050
238,049
476,099
476,098
Total interest expense
5,993,749
5,612,913
5,154,754
4,809,660
4,180,265
11,606,662
7,424,106
Net interest income
7,540,981
7,207,793
6,755,474
6,296,852
6,122,002
14,748,774
13,067,154
Provision for credit losses
168,120
267,370
275,339
(842,717)
260,439
435,490
(179,953)
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
7,372,861
6,940,423
6,480,135
7,139,569
5,861,563
14,313,284
13,247,107
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
237,357
237,020
209,331
202,779
187,426
474,377
374,828
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
28,755
211,641
95,633
8,360
43,672
240,396
93,701
Mortgage banking revenue
277,530
219,714
254,867
365,860
302,911
497,244
549,638
Other
293,725
305,496
349,211
263,981
269,503
599,221
497,867
Total noninterest income
837,367
973,871
909,042
840,980
803,512
1,811,238
1,516,034
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,588,465
3,344,188
3,536,962
3,736,317
3,286,113
6,932,653
6,859,735
Occupancy and equipment
869,510
864,008
948,591
842,651
815,251
1,733,518
1,807,197
Legal and professional fees
354,244
288,193
206,178
242,671
294,626
642,437
480,135
Advertising
73,236
61,467
77,100
57,855
87,070
134,703
166,345
Data processing
654,854
793,519
752,980
618,593
688,229
1,448,373
1,489,214
FDIC insurance
205,143
185,134
190,695
163,731
130,622
390,277
284,654
Other
528,827
558,720
471,476
485,493
566,953
1,087,547
1,032,329
Total noninterest expense
6,274,279
6,095,229
6,183,982
6,147,311
5,868,864
12,369,508
12,119,609
Income before income taxes
1,935,949
1,819,065
1,205,195
1,833,238
796,211
3,755,014
2,643,532
Income tax expense
494,293
413,370
282,204
467,482
179,858
907,663
637,117
Net income
$ 1,441,656
$ 1,405,695
$ 922,991
$ 1,365,756
$ 616,353
$ 2,847,351
$ 2,006,415
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 0.47
$ 0.21
$ 0.98
$ 0.69
Diluted
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 0.47
$ 0.21
$ 0.98
$ 0.69
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,911,670
2,905,973
2,905,973
2,915,933
2,905,973
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,915,933
2,913,048
2,911,254
2,905,973
2,905,973
2,914,491
2,905,973
Diluted
2,916,951
2,913,048
2,911,254
2,905,973
2,905,973
2,915,954
2,905,973
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Return on average assets
0.53 %
0.53 %
0.36 %
0.55 %
0.26 %
0.53 %
0.43 %
Return on average equity
7.84 %
7.81 %
5.32 %
7.95 %
3.59 %
7.84 %
5.90 %
Net interest margin
2.83 %
2.80 %
2.71 %
2.62 %
2.65 %
2.82 %
2.86 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.09 %
4.97 %
4.78 %
4.57 %
4.45 %
5.03 %
4.49 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.19 %
3.06 %
2.99 %
2.91 %
2.67 %
3.14 %
2.45 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$ 833,960,162
$ 11,471,139
5.53 %
$ 829,633,881
$ 11,181,544
5.42 %
$ 774,553,263
$ 9,453,437
4.90 %
Securities
135,875,550
773,717
2.28 %
137,742,682
772,603
2.27 %
143,288,239
767,524
2.14 %
Other
99,639,244
1,289,874
5.21 %
69,197,689
866,559
5.04 %
10,137,637
81,306
3.22 %
1,069,474,956
13,534,730
5.09 %
1,036,574,252
12,820,706
4.97 %
927,979,140
10,302,267
4.45 %
Noninterest-earning assets
23,327,381
24,833,101
24,017,332
Total Assets
$ 1,092,802,337
$ 1,061,407,353
$ 951,996,472
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 534,288,264
$ 3,719,156
2.80 %
$ 532,624,524
$ 3,636,945
2.75 %
$ 463,218,425
$ 2,665,411
2.31 %
Time deposits
142,212,265
1,286,494
3.64 %
125,660,990
1,067,003
3.42 %
112,476,658
794,336
2.83 %
Interest-bearing deposits
676,500,529
5,005,650
2.98 %
658,285,514
4,703,948
2.87 %
575,695,083
3,459,747
2.41 %
Borrowings
79,963,039
988,099
4.96 %
73,661,043
908,965
4.96 %
53,460,080
720,518
5.41 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
756,463,568
5,993,749
3.19 %
731,946,557
5,612,913
3.08 %
629,155,163
4,180,265
2.67 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
253,726,240
249,528,463
246,036,338
Other
8,854,808
6,878,529
8,013,891
Total Liabilities
1,019,044,616
988,353,549
883,205,391
Cost of Total Deposits
2.16 %
2.08 %
1.69 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing
2.39 %
2.30 %
1.92 %
Shareholders' equity
73,757,721
73,053,804
68,791,080
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,092,802,337
$ 1,061,407,353
$ 951,996,472
Net interest income / NIM
$ 7,540,981
2.83 %
$ 7,207,793
2.80 %
$ 6,122,002
2.65 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$ 831,793,535
$ 22,652,683
5.48 %
$ 765,736,387
$ 18,798,142
4.95 %
Securities
136,807,807
1,546,320
2.26 %
142,708,523
1,502,107
2.11 %
Other
84,442,563
2,156,433
5.14 %
11,101,311
191,011
3.47 %
1,053,043,905
26,355,436
5.03 %
919,546,221
20,491,260
4.49 %
Noninterest-earning assets
24,073,203
24,523,471
Total Assets
$ 1,077,117,108
$ 944,069,692
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 533,479,478
$ 7,356,101
2.77 %
$ 467,649,426
$ 5,031,152
2.17 %
Time deposits
133,953,380
2,353,497
3.53 %
106,512,771
1,353,929
2.56 %
Interest-bearing deposits
667,432,858
9,709,598
2.93 %
574,162,197
6,385,081
2.24 %
Borrowings
76,743,034
1,897,064
4.97 %
37,320,673
1,039,025
5.61 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
744,175,892
11,606,662
3.14 %
611,482,870
7,424,106
2.45 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
251,603,733
255,842,136
Other
8,283,679
8,173,614
Total Liabilities
1,004,063,304
875,498,620
Cost of Total Deposits
2.12 %
1.55 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing
2.34 %
1.73 %
Shareholders' equity
73,053,804
68,571,072
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,077,117,108
$ 944,069,692
Net interest income / NIM
$ 14,748,774
2.82 %
$ 13,067,154
2.86 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 89,921,555
$ 88,793,186
$ 89,525,228
$ 89,980,412
$ 88,750,860
Multifamily
21,281,351
21,682,394
21,784,953
22,599,598
22,862,108
Farmland
30,317,070
30,546,050
30,821,848
28,785,156
28,611,754
Other:
Owner occupied
130,560,913
137,654,633
136,628,801
131,398,708
130,090,900
Non-owner occupied
143,246,131
131,114,323
119,979,964
122,587,639
129,674,501
Residential, including home equity
290,587,107
284,962,472
280,523,837
273,884,529
265,131,928
Commercial and industrial
130,148,584
130,972,545
128,933,413
124,154,237
127,334,140
Consumer
1,392,904
1,369,535
1,203,039
1,209,100
1,143,316
Gross loans
837,455,615
827,095,138
809,401,083
794,599,379
793,599,507
Net deferred loan costs
3,587,736
3,509,251
3,531,789
3,435,694
3,332,018
Total Loans
$841,043,351
$830,604,389
$812,932,872
$798,035,073
$796,931,525
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$248,150,379
$247,549,872
$260,204,859
$248,440,805
$244,342,167
Interest-bearing:
NOW
223,072,312
202,226,731
164,536,186
202,369,954
169,462,980
Savings
69,495,486
74,761,620
72,374,445
79,734,653
81,248,373
Money Market
237,799,850
252,954,674
248,898,935
232,777,969
234,154,524
Time
149,116,844
125,415,731
130,651,465
125,711,158
121,662,333
Total interest-bearing
679,484,492
655,358,756
616,461,031
640,593,734
606,528,210
Total Deposits
$927,634,871
$902,908,628
$876,665,890
$889,034,539
$850,870,377
