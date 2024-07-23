Anzeige
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $36 thousand, or 2.6%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, representing an increase of $841 thousand, or 41.9%, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $102.5 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $116.8 million since June 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40%. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $51.0 million and $76.8 million since December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $58.5 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $18.5 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and money market accounts declined by $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively. Loans grew to $841.0 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $28.1 million, or 6.9% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $44.1 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2023. Growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate of $23.2 million and in residential real estate, including home equity loans, of $10.1 million, offset by a decline in owner occupied commercial mortgages of $6.1 million accounted for net loan growth year-to-date 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.1 million in the second quarter 2023, $7.2 million in the first quarter 2024 and $7.5 million in the second quarter 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.65%, 2.80% and 2.83% during the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.62% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.83% in the second quarter of 2024. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $928.0 million in the second quarter 2023 to $1.04 billion in the first quarter 2024 and $1.07 billion in the second quarter 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income declined $137 thousand during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance declined $183 thousand as the first quarter included the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $58 thousand with a modest increase in mortgage origination and sale activity.

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income increased $34 thousand. Fee income associated with cash management services (included in Service charges on deposits) accounted for the increase.

Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $295 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Service charges on deposits increased $99 thousand with cash management services accounting for $78 thousand of the increase. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $147 thousand with the receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $179 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $244 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased health insurance costs of $83 thousand and increased costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $132 thousand related to increased deferred compensation plan earnings and the annual vesting of benefits.

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $405 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $302 thousand, an increase in FDIC insurance of $75 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $59 thousand. Salaries and benefits increased due to an increase in costs associated with equity and deferred compensation plans totaling $152 thousand and a decline in the deferral of costs of $132 thousand associated with lower loan origination activity in second quarter of 2024. FDIC insurance increased with the growth in deposits and an increase in the assessment rate. Legal and professional fees increased due to timing differences of activities in the normal course of business.

Six Months June 30, 2024 vs. Six Months June 30, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $250 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance of $106 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.59% in 2023 to 2.31% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.16% on June 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of August 2, 2024, and payable on August 9, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Balance Sheets (unaudited)

















As of Period End




6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 91,988,101

$ 76,807,485

$ 16,664,061

$ 36,448,539

$ 14,946,927


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

39,518,549

40,267,761

40,927,086

39,917,313

41,460,794


Securities held-to-maturity

93,944,321

95,152,132

96,111,626

97,217,237

98,496,558



Less allowance for credit losses

118,787

126,943

103,949

147,457

163,259



Total securities held-to-maturity

93,825,534

95,025,189

96,007,677

97,069,780

98,333,299











Total securities

133,344,083

135,292,950

136,934,763

136,987,093

139,794,093


Equity securities, at cost

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,363,600

1,363,600

1,527,600


Loans

841,043,351

830,604,389

812,932,872

798,035,073

796,931,525



Less allowance for loan credit losses

8,186,862

8,032,597

7,742,297

7,337,327

8,112,952



Loans, net

832,856,489

822,571,792

805,190,575

790,697,746

788,818,573


Loans held for sale

4,739,191

1,443,270

1,651,118

2,879,397

1,923,566


Premises and equipment

6,010,649

6,164,114

6,329,832

6,639,595

6,805,822


Right of use asset

2,152,804

2,272,962

2,380,555

2,498,508

2,615,519


Accrued interest receivable

3,360,417

3,212,907

2,972,952

2,733,565

2,512,795


Deferred tax assets

4,870,431

4,879,208

4,766,376

5,289,000

5,314,018


Bank owned life insurance

7,159,381

7,122,335

7,172,917

6,943,992

6,927,341


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

1,565,443

1,588,900

1,544,870

1,556,491

1,502,676











Total Assets

$ 1,091,108,096

$ 1,064,417,030

$ 988,628,126

$ 995,694,033

$ 974,345,437









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 248,150,379

$ 247,549,872

$ 260,204,859

$ 248,440,805

$ 244,342,167



Interest-bearing

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734

606,528,210



Total deposits

927,634,871

902,908,628

876,665,890

889,034,539

850,870,377



FHLB advances and other borrowings

65,000,000

65,000,000

18,000,000

15,000,000

32,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

14,977,576

14,955,152

14,932,727

14,910,303

14,887,879



Lease liabilities

2,226,547

2,345,426

2,450,133

2,565,151

2,678,348



Accrued interest payable

1,633,334

1,212,747

458,540

526,354

273,753



Other liabilities

5,441,467

5,336,235

4,889,735

4,644,608

5,540,871











Total Liabilities

1,016,913,795

991,758,188

917,397,025

926,680,955

906,251,228










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,159

29,159

29,117

29,060

29,060



Additional paid-in-capital

41,204,072

41,123,723

41,096,972

41,035,733

40,949,900



Retained earnings

41,167,218

39,900,518

38,669,620

37,921,329

36,729,931



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,206,148)

(8,394,558)

(8,564,608)

(9,973,044)

(9,614,682)











Total Shareholders' Equity

74,194,301

72,658,842

71,231,101

69,013,078

68,094,209











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,091,108,096

$ 1,064,417,030

$ 988,628,126

$ 995,694,033

$ 974,345,437









Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

















As of Period End




6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023









Per Share Data







Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,905,973


Book value per share

$ 25.44

$ 24.92

$ 24.45

$ 23.75

$ 23.43


Tangible book value per share

$ 24.88

$ 24.35

$ 23.88

$ 23.18

$ 22.86









Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)







Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.98 %

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

11.95 %


Tier 1 capital

11.98 %

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

11.95 %


Total risk based capital

13.07 %

13.07 %

13.10 %

13.21 %

13.12 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.69 %

8.84 %

9.10 %

9.34 %

9.52 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

6.66 %

6.68 %

7.04 %

6.78 %

6.83 %









Asset Quality Data







Non-accrual loans

$ 1,798,530

$ 1,847,747

$ 1,823,212

$ 1,882,614

$ 1,929,248


Non-performing assets

$ 1,798,530

$ 1,847,747

$ 1,823,212

$ 1,882,614

$ 1,929,248


Non-performing loans to loans

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.24 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.20 %


Allowance for loan credit losses to loans

0.97 %

0.97 %

0.95 %

0.92 %

1.02 %









Other Data







Loans to deposits ratio

90.67 %

91.99 %

92.73 %

89.76 %

93.66 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries


















Statements of Income (unaudited)























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended















6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023


6/30/2024

6/30/2023












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$ 11,471,139

$ 11,181,544

$ 10,659,287

$ 10,139,353

$ 9,453,437


$ 22,652,683

$ 18,798,142


Securities

773,717

772,603

754,731

763,606

767,524


1,546,320

1,502,107


Fed funds sold and other

1,289,874

866,559

496,210

203,553

81,306


2,156,433

191,011



Total interest income

13,534,730

12,820,706

11,910,228

11,106,512

10,302,267


26,355,436

20,491,260












Interest Expense










Deposits

5,005,650

4,703,948

4,755,804

4,369,856

3,459,747


9,709,598

6,385,081


Borrowed funds

750,049

670,916

160,901

201,754

482,469


1,420,965

562,927


Subordinated debt

238,050

238,049

238,049

238,050

238,049


476,099

476,098



Total interest expense

5,993,749

5,612,913

5,154,754

4,809,660

4,180,265


11,606,662

7,424,106












Net interest income

7,540,981

7,207,793

6,755,474

6,296,852

6,122,002


14,748,774

13,067,154

Provision for credit losses

168,120

267,370

275,339

(842,717)

260,439


435,490

(179,953)

Net interest income after provision









for credit losses

7,372,861

6,940,423

6,480,135

7,139,569

5,861,563


14,313,284

13,247,107












Noninterest income










Service charges on deposits

237,357

237,020

209,331

202,779

187,426


474,377

374,828


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

28,755

211,641

95,633

8,360

43,672


240,396

93,701


Mortgage banking revenue

277,530

219,714

254,867

365,860

302,911


497,244

549,638


Other

293,725

305,496

349,211

263,981

269,503


599,221

497,867



Total noninterest income

837,367

973,871

909,042

840,980

803,512


1,811,238

1,516,034












Noninterest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

3,588,465

3,344,188

3,536,962

3,736,317

3,286,113


6,932,653

6,859,735


Occupancy and equipment

869,510

864,008

948,591

842,651

815,251


1,733,518

1,807,197


Legal and professional fees

354,244

288,193

206,178

242,671

294,626


642,437

480,135


Advertising

73,236

61,467

77,100

57,855

87,070


134,703

166,345


Data processing

654,854

793,519

752,980

618,593

688,229


1,448,373

1,489,214


FDIC insurance

205,143

185,134

190,695

163,731

130,622


390,277

284,654


Other

528,827

558,720

471,476

485,493

566,953


1,087,547

1,032,329



Total noninterest expense

6,274,279

6,095,229

6,183,982

6,147,311

5,868,864


12,369,508

12,119,609












Income before income taxes

1,935,949

1,819,065

1,205,195

1,833,238

796,211


3,755,014

2,643,532

Income tax expense

494,293

413,370

282,204

467,482

179,858


907,663

637,117

Net income

$ 1,441,656

$ 1,405,695

$ 922,991

$ 1,365,756

$ 616,353


$ 2,847,351

$ 2,006,415












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries


















Per Share Data (unaudited)























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023


6/30/2024

6/30/2023












Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.32

$ 0.47

$ 0.21


$ 0.98

$ 0.69


Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.32

$ 0.47

$ 0.21


$ 0.98

$ 0.69

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,905,973


2,915,933

2,905,973

Average common shares outstanding









Basic

2,915,933

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,905,973


2,914,491

2,905,973


Diluted

2,916,951

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,905,973


2,915,954

2,905,973

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06


$ 0.12

$ 0.12












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries


















Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023


6/30/2024

6/30/2023












Return on average assets

0.53 %

0.53 %

0.36 %

0.55 %

0.26 %


0.53 %

0.43 %

Return on average equity

7.84 %

7.81 %

5.32 %

7.95 %

3.59 %


7.84 %

5.90 %

Net interest margin

2.83 %

2.80 %

2.71 %

2.62 %

2.65 %


2.82 %

2.86 %

Yield on interest-earning assets

5.09 %

4.97 %

4.78 %

4.57 %

4.45 %


5.03 %

4.49 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.19 %

3.06 %

2.99 %

2.91 %

2.67 %


3.14 %

2.45 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)






































Three Months Ended




June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


June 30, 2023




Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans

$ 833,960,162


$ 11,471,139


5.53 %


$ 829,633,881


$ 11,181,544


5.42 %


$ 774,553,263


$ 9,453,437


4.90 %



Securities

135,875,550


773,717


2.28 %


137,742,682


772,603


2.27 %


143,288,239


767,524


2.14 %



Other

99,639,244


1,289,874


5.21 %


69,197,689


866,559


5.04 %


10,137,637


81,306


3.22 %




1,069,474,956


13,534,730


5.09 %


1,036,574,252


12,820,706


4.97 %


927,979,140


10,302,267


4.45 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

23,327,381






24,833,101






24,017,332



























Total Assets

$ 1,092,802,337






$ 1,061,407,353






$ 951,996,472

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$ 534,288,264


$ 3,719,156


2.80 %


$ 532,624,524


$ 3,636,945


2.75 %


$ 463,218,425


$ 2,665,411


2.31 %



Time deposits

142,212,265


1,286,494


3.64 %


125,660,990


1,067,003


3.42 %


112,476,658


794,336


2.83 %



Interest-bearing deposits

676,500,529


5,005,650


2.98 %


658,285,514


4,703,948


2.87 %


575,695,083


3,459,747


2.41 %



Borrowings

79,963,039


988,099


4.96 %


73,661,043


908,965


4.96 %


53,460,080


720,518


5.41 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

756,463,568


5,993,749


3.19 %


731,946,557


5,612,913


3.08 %


629,155,163


4,180,265


2.67 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

253,726,240






249,528,463






246,036,338







Other

8,854,808






6,878,529






8,013,891



























Total Liabilities

1,019,044,616






988,353,549






883,205,391



























Cost of Total Deposits





2.16 %






2.08 %






1.69 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing
liabilities plus noninterest-bearing deposits)











































2.39 %






2.30 %






1.92 %






















Shareholders' equity

73,757,721






73,053,804






68,791,080



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,092,802,337






$ 1,061,407,353






$ 951,996,472



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 7,540,981


2.83 %




$ 7,207,793


2.80 %




$ 6,122,002


2.65 %





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)


































Six Months Ended







June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023







Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield / Rate















ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:

















Loans

$ 831,793,535


$ 22,652,683


5.48 %


$ 765,736,387


$ 18,798,142


4.95 %






Securities

136,807,807


1,546,320


2.26 %


142,708,523


1,502,107


2.11 %






Other

84,442,563


2,156,433


5.14 %


11,101,311


191,011


3.47 %







1,053,043,905


26,355,436


5.03 %


919,546,221


20,491,260


4.49 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

24,073,203






24,523,471



























Total Assets

$ 1,077,117,108






$ 944,069,692

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

$ 533,479,478


$ 7,356,101


2.77 %


$ 467,649,426


$ 5,031,152


2.17 %






Time deposits

133,953,380


2,353,497


3.53 %


106,512,771


1,353,929


2.56 %






Interest-bearing deposits

667,432,858


9,709,598


2.93 %


574,162,197


6,385,081


2.24 %






Borrowings

76,743,034


1,897,064


4.97 %


37,320,673


1,039,025


5.61 %






Interest-bearing liabilities

744,175,892


11,606,662


3.14 %


611,482,870


7,424,106


2.45 %





Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

251,603,733






255,842,136










Other

8,283,679






8,173,614



























Total Liabilities

1,004,063,304






875,498,620



























Cost of Total Deposits





2.12 %






1.55 %






Cost of Total Funds (interest-bearing
liabilities plus noninterest-bearing deposits)





































2.34 %






1.73 %






















Shareholders' equity

73,053,804






68,571,072



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,077,117,108






$ 944,069,692



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 14,748,774


2.82 %




$ 13,067,154


2.86 %





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)

















As of Period End




6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023









Loans:







Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development

$ 89,921,555

$ 88,793,186

$ 89,525,228

$ 89,980,412

$ 88,750,860


Multifamily

21,281,351

21,682,394

21,784,953

22,599,598

22,862,108


Farmland

30,317,070

30,546,050

30,821,848

28,785,156

28,611,754


Other:








Owner occupied

130,560,913

137,654,633

136,628,801

131,398,708

130,090,900



Non-owner occupied

143,246,131

131,114,323

119,979,964

122,587,639

129,674,501









Residential, including home equity

290,587,107

284,962,472

280,523,837

273,884,529

265,131,928

Commercial and industrial

130,148,584

130,972,545

128,933,413

124,154,237

127,334,140

Consumer

1,392,904

1,369,535

1,203,039

1,209,100

1,143,316



Gross loans

837,455,615

827,095,138

809,401,083

794,599,379

793,599,507



Net deferred loan costs

3,587,736

3,509,251

3,531,789

3,435,694

3,332,018



Total Loans

$841,043,351

$830,604,389

$812,932,872

$798,035,073

$796,931,525









Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing demand

$248,150,379

$247,549,872

$260,204,859

$248,440,805

$244,342,167

Interest-bearing:







NOW

223,072,312

202,226,731

164,536,186

202,369,954

169,462,980


Savings

69,495,486

74,761,620

72,374,445

79,734,653

81,248,373


Money Market

237,799,850

252,954,674

248,898,935

232,777,969

234,154,524


Time

149,116,844

125,415,731

130,651,465

125,711,158

121,662,333



Total interest-bearing

679,484,492

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734

606,528,210



Total Deposits

$927,634,871

$902,908,628

$876,665,890

$889,034,539

$850,870,377

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.