Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.: Emmaus Life Sciences Announces Willis C. Lee as Chief Executive Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMarkets: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced that Willis C. Lee has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lee, who previously served as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Lee said, "we are working hard to improve the efficiency of the company by reorganizing every level of our operations. We believe that these moves will better position us to serve our patients, clients, and shareholders, and equip us to face the challenges posed by the launch of generic L-glutamine. As the new CEO, I will ensure that we continue to grow our market presence in the Middle East and invest in research that will expand our pipelines and increase the value of the company. In the next few months, I will work aggressively with the Board, members of the newly restructured teams, and all stakeholders to ensure that your trust in us is well justified."

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including uncertainties related to Emmaus' working capital and ability to carry on its existing operations and obtain needed financing and other factors previously disclosed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 3, 2024, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Investor Relations

(310) 214-0065

[email protected]

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.