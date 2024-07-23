ZimVie Inc.: ZimVie Announces FDA Clearance and U.S. Launch of GenTek Restorative Components

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental market, today announced the U.S. launch of its GenTek® Genuine Restorative Components product portfolio. The launch expands ZimVie's portfolio of end-to-end prosthetic offerings and follows the recent receipt of FDA 510(k) clearance. ZimVie first launched the GenTek portfolio in Europe in 2019 and has seen tremendous success in that market to date.

The introduction of GenTek to the U.S. market brings a broad offering of differentiated restorative components to the ZimVie product family. The GenTek restorative portfolio is comprised of Ti-Bases, pre-milled abutment blanks, screws, instruments, and ancillary products to support digitally driven CAD/CAM restorations. Manufactured and designed to mate with ZimVie implant systems, the genuine connection* ensures a perfect fit and tight seal to support long-term aesthetic and functional restorations.

"We're excited to expand our product portfolio with the introduction of GenTek premium prosthetic components, enabling digital workflows and patient-specific restorations for U.S. customers," said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. "We have received excellent feedback and strong demand for GenTek in the European market, and we are optimistic that this product suite will be well received here in the U.S. - the largest market we serve."

About GenTek®

Genuine connection components are designed and manufactured to minimize the micro-gaps and micro-movements for a robust and stable interface between the implant and abutment. GenTek CEREC® compatible (Sirona inCoris Meso Block) and angulated screw channel Ti-Bases, pre-milled abutment blanks, and scan bodies are part of a complete and open digital workflow. Products are available for ZimVie's TSX®/ TSV®/Trabecular Metal®, T3® PRO/Certain®, and Eztetic® Dental Implant Systems.

*GenTek is manufactured by Zfx GmbH, a subsidiary of ZimVie.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



