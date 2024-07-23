German researchers have developed a new way to liberate hydrogen from ammonia, while a new MIT study shows the need for stringent emissions regulations on ammonia combustion for maritime mobility. Ruhr-Universität Bochum researchers have shown that multi-metal catalysts integrated into gas diffusion electrodes (GDEs) can oxidize gaseous ammonia (NH3) to primarily form NO2-, a precursor for fertilizer, while avoiding N2 formation. "To avoid the liberation of H2 in a reverse Haber-Bosch reaction under release of the energetically more favorable N2, we propose the oxidation of ammonia to value-added ...

