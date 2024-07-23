Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.: Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.7 Million, or $0.22 per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2024; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.1425 Per Share

HELENA, Mont., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the "Company," "Eagle"), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2024, net income was $3.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023.

Eagle's board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.1425 per share on July 22, 2024. The dividend will be payable September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record August 16, 2024. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 4.27% based on recent market prices.

"We produced solid second quarter results, fueled by disciplined loan growth, pristine credit quality metrics and net interest margin expansion, compared to the previous quarter," said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO. "We continue to attract high quality loans, achieving loan growth of 6.8% year-over-year, even in the current rate environment. Additionally, the increase in loan yields more than offset the increase in funding costs, contributing to net interest margin expansion for the second consecutive quarter. We are one of three publicly traded financial institutions based in Montana, and with our strong deposit franchise and healthy capital levels we are well positioned to continue to grow in our markets."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, except where noted):

Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.41% in the second quarter of 2024, an eight basis point improvement compared to 3.33% in the preceding quarter, and a six basis point contraction compared to 3.47% in the second quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $19.2 million in the preceding quarter and $21.5 million in the second quarter a year ago.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from acquisitions was $304,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $118,000 in the preceding quarter.

Total loans increased 6.8% to $1.52 billion, at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.42 billion a year earlier, and increased 1.3% compared to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased 2.6% to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.58 billion a year earlier, and decreased 1.0% compared to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.11% of portfolio loans and 330.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.09% of portfolio loans and 156.7% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023.

The Company's available borrowing capacity was approximately $374.5 million at June 30, 2024.

June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Borrowings Outstanding Remaining Borrowing

Capacity Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 195,050 $ 245,326 Federal Reserve Bank discount window - 29,222 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 20,000 - Correspondent bank lines of credit - 100,000 Total $ 215,050 $ 374,548

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter of $0.14 per share on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record May 17, 2024.

Balance Sheet Results

Eagle's total assets increased 3.7% to $2.10 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.02 billion a year ago, and increased 1.1% compared to $2.08 billion three months earlier. The investment securities portfolio totaled $306.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $326.0 million a year ago, and $311.2 million at March 31, 2024.

Eagle originated $60.6 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $53.2 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.01%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $50.4 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $43.6 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.25%. Mortgage volumes remain low as rates have continued to be elevated relative to rates on existing mortgages.

Total loans increased $96.0 million, or 6.8%, compared to a year ago, and $20.4 million, or 1.3%, from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 8.6% to $627.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $577.7 million a year earlier. Commercial real estate loans were comprised of 67.1% non-owner occupied and 32.9% owner occupied at June 30, 2024. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 6.4% to $279.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $262.8 million a year earlier, as the Company continues to build expertise in agricultural lending. Residential mortgage loans increased 17.7% to $157.1 million, compared to $133.4 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 11.3% to $143.6 million, compared to $129.1 million a year ago. Commercial construction and development loans decreased 13.3% to $137.4 million, compared to $158.5 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 16.0% to $93.2 million, residential construction loans increased 1.4% to $50.2 million, and consumer loans decreased 3.1% to $29.1 million, compared to a year ago.

"Our deposit mix continues to shift towards higher yielding deposits due to the higher interest rate environment. However, the increase in our overall cost of deposits has slowed, and we anticipate deposit rates will continue to stabilize over the next several quarters," said Miranda Spaulding, CFO.

Total deposits increased 2.6% to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased 1.0% compared to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 24.7%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 13.0%, savings accounts represented 13.6%, money market accounts comprised 22.2% and time certificates of deposit made up 26.5% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2024. Time certificates of deposit include $26.2 million in brokered certificates at June 30, 2024, compared to $15.1 million at June 30, 2023, and $50.0 million at March 31, 2024. The average cost of total deposits was 1.70% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.62% in the preceding quarter and 1.05% in the second quarter of 2023. The estimated amount of uninsured deposits at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, was approximately $284.0 million, or 17% of total deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $170.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $162.7 million a year earlier and $168.9 million three months earlier. Book value per share was $21.23 at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.37 a year earlier and $21.07 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $16.25 at June 30, 2024, compared to $15.19 a year earlier and $16.05 three months earlier.

Operating Results

"Our NIM expanded eight basis points during the second quarter compared to the preceding quarter, boosted by growth and higher yields on interest earning assets in addition to a slowdown in cost of funds expansion," said Clark. "We anticipate continued improvement in our cost of funds as we continue through this rate cycle."

Eagle's NIM was 3.41% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.33% in the preceding quarter, and a six basis-point contraction compared to 3.47% in the second quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $304,000 and resulted in a seven basis-point increase in the NIM during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $118,000 and a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Funding costs for the second quarter of 2024 were 2.78%, compared to 2.67% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2.06% in the second quarter of 2023. Average yields on interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 5.64%, compared to 5.47% in the first quarter of 2024 and 5.06% in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2024, the NIM was 3.37% compared to 3.66% for the first six months of 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 2.7% to $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and increased 2.4% compared to $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, net interest income decreased 2.7% to $30.8 million, compared to $31.7 million in the same period one year earlier.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased 3.8% to $19.9 million, compared to $19.2 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 7.3% compared to $21.5 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2024, revenues were $39.1 million, compared to $42.6 million in the first six months of 2023. The decrease compared to the first six months a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity.

Total noninterest income increased 8.0% to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.0 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 31.2% compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking income, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and $3.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. This decrease compared to the second quarter a year ago was largely driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans. This was impacted by mortgage margin compression and lower loan volumes. In the first six months of 2024, noninterest income decreased 24.4% to $8.2 million, compared to $10.9 million in the first six months of 2023. Net mortgage banking income decreased 33.6% to $4.6 million in the first six months of 2024, compared to $6.9 million in the first six months of 2023. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Eagle's second quarter noninterest expense increased 1.6% to $17.3 million, compared to $17.0 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 7.9% compared to $18.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. Lower salaries and employee benefits contributed to the decrease compared to the year ago quarter. In the first six months of 2024, noninterest expense decreased 2.8% to $34.3 million, compared to $35.3 million in the first six months of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $444,000. This compared to an income tax expense of $370,000 in the preceding quarter and income tax expense of $344,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 20.3%, compared to 14.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The year-to-date effective tax rate was 18.3% for 2024 compared to 20.9% for the same period in 2023.

Credit Quality

During the second quarter of 2024, Eagle recorded a provision for credit losses of $412,000. This compared to a $135,000 recapture to its provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $319,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 330.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 227.6% three months earlier and 156.7% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $5.1 million at June 30, 2024, $7.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $9.9 million a year earlier.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $65,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $151,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $16.8 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $15.6 million, or 1.09% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity (shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) was 6.33% at June 30, 2024, from 6.12% a year ago and 6.32% three months earlier. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 9.92% as of June 30, 2024.

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 29 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank's website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "EBMT."

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "will" "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected including the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit, as needed, as well as the impact of the 2024 U.S. presidential election; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; the impact of continuing adverse developments affecting the U.S. banking industry, including the associated impact of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by governmental agencies in response thereto; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, adverse developments with respect to U.S. economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on economic conditions and our business; an inability to access capital markets or maintain deposits or borrowing costs; competition among banks, financial holding companies and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems including those that involve the Bank's third-party vendors and service providers; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; the effect of our recent or future acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations, the outcome of any legal proceedings and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share and 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and performance trends, and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders' equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders' equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders' equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 22,361 $ 19,479 $ 21,878 Interest bearing deposits in banks 1,401 1,438 1,116 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,762 20,917 22,994 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 306,869 311,227 325,964 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 10,136 8,449 10,099 Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 4,131 4,131 4,131 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 10,518 9,612 22,381 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 157,053 157,414 133,437 Residential 1-4 family construction 50,228 45,026 49,516 Commercial real estate 627,326 632,452 577,736 Commercial construction and development 137,427 147,740 158,519 Farmland 142,353 140,246 139,290 Other loans: Home equity 93,213 90,418 80,333 Consumer 29,118 29,677 30,065 Commercial 143,641 137,640 129,084 Agricultural 137,134 116,775 123,503 Total loans 1,517,493 1,497,388 1,421,483 Allowance for credit losses (16,830 ) (16,410 ) (15,560 ) Net loans 1,500,663 1,480,978 1,405,923 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 13,195 12,038 11,194 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,614 15,738 15,501 Assets held for sale, at cost 257 - 323 Premises and equipment, net 98,397 97,643 88,760 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 48,529 48,218 47,520 Goodwill 34,740 34,740 34,740 Core deposit intangible, net 5,168 5,514 6,648 Other assets 26,976 26,869 27,101 Total assets $ 2,098,955 $ 2,076,074 $ 2,023,279 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing $ 400,113 $ 408,781 $ 432,463 Interest bearing 1,218,752 1,226,818 1,145,904 Total deposits 1,618,865 1,635,599 1,578,367 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,804 34,950 32,002 FHLB advances and other borrowings 215,050 177,540 191,260 Other long-term debt, net 59,074 59,037 58,925 Total liabilities 1,928,793 1,907,126 1,860,554 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,507,429 shares issued; 8,016,784, 8,016,784 and 7,988,132 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 85 85 85 Additional paid-in capital 108,962 108,893 109,345 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (4,297 ) (4,440 ) (4,870 ) Treasury stock, at cost (490,645, 490,645 and 519,297 shares at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively) (11,124 ) (11,124 ) (11,574 ) Retained earnings 97,413 96,797 93,462 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (20,877 ) (21,263 ) (23,723 ) Total shareholders' equity 170,162 168,948 162,725 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,098,955 $ 2,076,074 $ 2,023,279

Income Statement (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 22,782 $ 21,942 $ 19,137 $ 44,724 $ 36,874 Securities available-for-sale 2,631 2,724 2,949 5,355 5,792 FRB and FHLB dividends 264 247 161 511 268 Other interest income 145 29 25 174 46 Total interest and dividend income 25,822 24,942 22,272 50,764 42,980 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 6,884 6,548 4,155 13,432 6,615 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,625 2,497 2,179 5,122 3,321 Other long-term debt 681 683 674 1,364 1,352 Total interest expense 10,190 9,728 7,008 19,918 11,288 Net interest income 15,632 15,214 15,264 30,846 31,692 Provision (recapture) for credit losses 412 (135 ) 319 277 598 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 15,220 15,349 14,945 30,569 31,094 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 428 400 527 828 866 Mortgage banking, net 2,417 2,177 3,864 4,594 6,914 Interchange and ATM fees 640 563 641 1,203 1,218 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 320 288 503 608 783 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities - - 2 - (222 ) Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment 24 - 70 24 83 Other noninterest income 440 524 597 964 1,233 Total noninterest income 4,269 3,952 6,204 8,221 10,875 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,273 9,718 11,084 19,991 20,777 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,104 2,099 2,071 4,203 4,144 Data processing 1,382 1,525 1,572 2,907 2,784 Advertising 316 253 309 569 590 Amortization 348 369 397 717 815 Loan costs 412 398 464 810 909 FDIC insurance premiums 284 299 393 583 561 Professional and examination fees 423 484 592 907 1,076 Other noninterest expense 1,765 1,888 1,908 3,653 3,667 Total noninterest expense 17,307 17,033 18,790 34,340 35,323 Income before provision for income taxes 2,182 2,268 2,359 4,450 6,646 Provision for income taxes 444 370 344 814 1,389 Net income $ 1,738 $ 1,898 $ 2,015 $ 3,636 $ 5,257 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.46 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.46 $ 0.67 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 7,830,925 7,824,928 7,789,559 7,827,926 7,789,872 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,845,272 7,835,304 7,793,410 7,840,288 7,792,937

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three or Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,600 $ 1,414 $ 2,757 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives 12 (173 ) 324 Mortgage servicing income, net 805 936 783 Mortgage banking, net $ 2,417 $ 2,177 $ 3,864 Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 3,014 $ 4,960 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives (161 ) 305 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,741 1,649 Mortgage banking, net $ 4,594 $ 6,914 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.40 % Return on average equity 4.30 % 4.67 % 4.99 % Yield on average interest earning assets 5.64 % 5.47 % 5.06 % Cost of funds 2.78 % 2.67 % 2.06 % Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.33 % 3.47 % Core efficiency ratio* 85.22 % 86.95 % 85.68 % Performance Ratios (Year-to-date): Return on average assets 0.35 % 0.53 % Return on average equity 4.49 % 6.49 % Yield on average interest earning assets 5.55 % 4.96 % Cost of funds 2.73 % 1.71 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.66 % Core efficiency ratio* 86.06 % 81.07 % * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,012 $ 5,231 $ 9,561 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 1,076 1,979 369 Total nonperforming loans 5,088 7,210 9,930 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 4 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 5,092 $ 7,210 $ 9,930 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.24 % 0.35 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans 330.78 % 227.60 % 156.70 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 12 $ 1 $ 55 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 10 $ 66 $ 206 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 2 $ (65 ) $ (151 ) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Capital Data (At quarter end): Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 21.23 $ 21.07 $ 20.37 Tangible book value per share** $ 16.25 $ 16.05 $ 15.19 Shares outstanding 8,016,784 8,016,784 7,988,132 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 6.33 % 6.32 % 6.12 % Other Information: Average investment securities for the quarter $ 306,207 $ 314,129 $ 343,634 Average investment securities year-to-date $ 310,168 $ 314,129 $ 344,330 Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,513,313 $ 1,499,293 $ 1,407,316 Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,506,303 $ 1,499,293 $ 1,387,153 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,837,418 $ 1,830,316 $ 1,766,706 Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,833,867 $ 1,830,316 $ 1,745,870 Average total assets for the quarter $ 2,077,448 $ 2,066,579 $ 1,998,957 Average total assets year-to-date $ 2,072,013 $ 2,066,579 $ 1,973,167 Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,625,882 $ 1,625,770 $ 1,580,343 Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,625,826 $ 1,625,770 $ 1,592,879 Average equity for the quarter $ 161,533 $ 162,637 $ 161,534 Average equity year-to-date $ 162,084 $ 162,637 $ 161,910 ** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding. *** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. **** Includes loans held for sale

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 17,307 $ 17,033 $ 18,790 $ 34,340 $ 35,323 Intangible asset amortization (348 ) (369 ) (397 ) (717 ) (815 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 16,959 16,664 18,393 33,623 34,508 Net interest income 15,632 15,214 15,264 30,846 31,692 Noninterest income 4,269 3,952 6,204 8,221 10,875 Core efficiency ratio denominator 19,901 19,166 21,468 39,067 42,567 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 85.22 % 86.95 % 85.68 % 86.06 % 81.07 %

Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 170,162 $ 168,948 $ 162,725 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (39,908 ) (40,254 ) (41,388 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,254 $ 128,694 $ 121,337 Common shares outstanding at end of period 8,016,784 8,016,784 7,988,132 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 21.23 $ 21.07 $ 20.37 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.25 $ 16.05 $ 15.19 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 2,098,955 $ 2,076,074 $ 2,023,279 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (39,908 ) (40,254 ) (41,388 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,059,047 $ 2,035,820 $ 1,981,891 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.33 % 6.32 % 6.12 %

