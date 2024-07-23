KeyCrew Launches Nationwide Real Estate Services Recommendation Platform

The AI-powered aggregator connects property buyers, sellers, and investors with top-rated real estate professionals across the U.S.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / KeyCrew, the real estate technology and analytics company, announces the launch of its first official offering. The platform aims to significantly improve how property owners, investors and businesses select and do business with real estate professionals, by offering an extensive panel of over 300,000 AI-evaluated service providers across all 50 states.





KeyCrew's innovative approach leverages proprietary algorithms and human expertise to match users with the most suitable real estate service providers for their specific needs. With comprehensive coverage across all major towns and cities in the U.S., the company's recommendation engine encompasses more than 40 categories of professionals, including property managers, title companies, contractors, and home inspectors. This allows users to find specialists for any property-related need, enabling quick and easy access to qualified real estate professionals nationwide.

At the heart of KeyCrew's solution is its AI evaluation engine, which is a series of AI algorithms built to provide unique insights and analysis of each company in the database, ensuring accurate and beneficial matches for users. The platform also allows users to easily compare services and receive quotes from multiple service providers at once, streamlining the selection process while ensuring competitive prices for each user's specific job.

"We're thrilled to introduce KeyCrew to the real estate market," said Steve Marcinuk, Co-Founder & Manager Partner. "Our platform addresses a crucial need in the industry by simplifying the process of finding and connecting with qualified real estate professionals. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, a seasoned investor, or a business looking for property services, KeyCrew provides a one-stop solution to meet your needs efficiently and effectively."

"The technology behind KeyCrew's platform represents a significant step beyond conventional aggregator sites that rely on biased reviews and pay-to-play ranking methods," said Marko Lecic, Co-Founder & CTO. "Instead, we've built a series of models specifically for the real estate services sector to process vast amounts of data on each service provider. This approach ensures that we're not just matching users with service providers, but we're making intelligent connections that truly meet the unique needs of each client.

KeyCrew is now available to users throughout the United States across an initial range of service categories and locations. Additional service categories and locations will be rolled out over the coming months.

About KeyCrew:

KeyCrew is a real estate service provider aggregator, leveraging AI technology and human expertise to connect property buyers, sellers, investors, and businesses with the best real estate professionals across the United States. With a database of over 300,000 service providers covering more than 40 categories, KeyCrew simplifies the process of finding and engaging with the right real estate professionals for any property-related need.

