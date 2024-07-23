The "Spain Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 57 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Emerging data center locations are Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao

Almost 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Madrid and Barcelona

The upcoming data center capacity in Spain is around 500 MW on full build, which is almost 2x the current capacity in the region

Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao dominate existing data center capacity in Spain

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (57 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

Adam Ecotech

Aire Networks

AQ Compute

Area Project Solutions

Arsys

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

AtlasEdge

bitNAP

Civicos Networking

Cogent Communications

Comvive Servidores SL

CyrusOne

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

Data4 Group

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Form8tion Data Centers

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Grupalia Internet S.A

Grupo Trevenque

GTT (iSquared Capital)

Hispaweb

Ibercom

Indra

Ingenostrum

Ipcore Datacenters

Iron Mountain

Malaga Data Center

Merlin Properties

Nabiax

Nethits' Telecom

Nexica Econocom Group

Nixval

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Panattoni

Prime Data Centers

Soltia Consulting SL

Tissat

Towernet infrastructures SL

T-Systems

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

