OneEthos: Leading Fintech for Mission-Driven Financial Institutions Launches Competitive New Products in the Commercial and Non-Profit Solar Financing Market

Immediately available to the OneEthos network of more than 2,000 energy consultants, the OneEthos platform offers highly competitive capabilities including: real-time approval if loan request is $500,000 or less, a streamlined underwriting process on loans over $500,000, and an overall ease of use for energy consultants allowing them to close more deals at a much faster rate. In addition, the loans will provide a 25-year term, 8.99% fixed interest rate, and no dealer fee. This competitive product enables energy consultants the ability to provide the lowest monthly payment available on the market today.

"This is a tremendous win for solar installers operating in the commercial and non-profit space," said CEO and Founder, Marcio deOliveira. "We will now further serve as the fastest, most competitive commercial solar lending platform in the country, and expand our reach exponentially. Our loan decisions can be provided 24 hours per day, within 30 seconds or less. That type of response rate is essential for energy consultants to increase their productivity and to help assist customers to secure funding in the most efficient and effective way."

OneEthos loans are facilitated through its partnership with Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), and through its proprietary technology, OneEthos is now expanding nationally and has already had success in states including: Florida, Texas, Arizona, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado and Nevada.

"We invite commercial solar installers nationwide to contact us at https://www.oneethos.com/for-installers and to learn more about all that we are able to provide," deOliveira added. "We are making solar power accessible for non-profits, small businesses and homeowners who may have thought this type of addition was out of reach. Now, through our services, it's possible more than ever before."

About OneEthos:

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

