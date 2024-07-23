Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - EMR Renovations announces key tips from Founder Endri Roshi to avoid fraudulent contractors. The Greater Toronto Area is facing a troubling surge in renovation fraud, causing significant distress and financial loss to homeowners. Recent reports from Peel Regional Police highlight a series of fraud cases where contractors failed to deliver on promises, leaving many homeowners in difficult situations.

Between April and November 2023, Peel Regional Police charged numerous contractors for defrauding homeowners by charging deposits without completing any work (CityNews Toronto) (CityNews Toronto) (Peel Police Report) (INsauga | Local Online News). Additionally, another contractor was charged for similar offenses, having defrauded clients between September 2021 and February 2023 (Global News) (CityNews Toronto). These are random selections from a plethora of renovation fraud articles and reported charges laid by police throughout the GTA.





EMR Renovation team installs roofing shingles, eavestrough and siding.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10693/217009_9a8164af8453f8d6_001full.jpg

Combatting Renovation Fraud. What Homeowners Need To Do

Endri Roshi, owner of EMR Renovations, is committed to ensuring homeowners receive the quality and honesty they deserve.

Key Tips from Endri Roshi to Avoid Fraudulent Contractors:

Verify Licenses and Insurance: Always ensure contractors have the necessary licenses and insurance to protect against liabilities.

Always ensure contractors have the necessary licenses and insurance to protect against liabilities. Check References and Past Work: Contact references and review the contractor's portfolio to assess quality and reliability.

Contact references and review the contractor's portfolio to assess quality and reliability. Get Detailed Estimates: Request written estimates detailing all costs to avoid unexpected expenses and ensure transparency.

Request written estimates detailing all costs to avoid unexpected expenses and ensure transparency. Understand the Contract: Thoroughly read and understand the contract before signing, ensuring it includes timelines, payment schedules, and scope of work.

Thoroughly read and understand the contract before signing, ensuring it includes timelines, payment schedules, and scope of work. Communicate Clearly: Maintain clear and consistent communication with the contractor, ensuring regular updates.

Maintain clear and consistent communication with the contractor, ensuring regular updates. Look for Red Flags: Be cautious of contractors demanding large upfront payments or refusing written contracts.

Be cautious of contractors demanding large upfront payments or refusing written contracts. Check Online Reviews and Ratings: Choose contractors with good reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau.

Choose contractors with good reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau. Visit Ongoing Projects: Visit ongoing projects to observe work practices and attention to detail.

Visit ongoing projects to observe work practices and attention to detail. Get a Warranty: Ensure the contractor provides a warranty on their work, indicating confidence in their workmanship.

Ensure the contractor provides a warranty on their work, indicating confidence in their workmanship. Understand the Payment Terms: Avoid contractors demanding full payment upfront or large deposits. Opt for clear and fair payment terms.

Avoid contractors demanding full payment upfront or large deposits. Opt for clear and fair payment terms. Check for Professional Affiliations: Contractors who are members of professional organizations or trade associations are often more committed to their work and stay updated on industry standards.

Contractors who are members of professional organizations or trade associations are often more committed to their work and stay updated on industry standards. Evaluate Their Customer Service: Pay attention to the contractor's customer service and professionalism during initial consultations.





EMR Renovation team replaces rotted roof.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10693/217009_9a8164af8453f8d6_002full.jpg

A Commitment to Excellence

At EMR Renovations, Endri Roshi and his team are dedicated to honesty, hard work, and ethical practices. By following these tips, homeowners can find trustworthy contractors who deliver quality work. Endri is working hard to follow in his footsteps by being committed to ensuring every project is completed to the highest standards.

For additional insights, watch our tips on finding a reputable contractor: Tips for Finding a Reputable Contractor and see how we take pride in our work: EMR Renovations: Taking Pride in Our Work.





EMR Renovation team working at heights.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10693/217009_9a8164af8453f8d6_003full.jpg

About EMR Renovations

EMR Renovations specializes in roofs, metal roofs and siding, dedicated to delivering top-quality work on time, every time. With a team of like-minded, capable workers, EMR Renovations takes pride in its craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit emrrenovations.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217009

SOURCE: EMR Renovation Services Inc.