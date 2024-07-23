Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jul-2024 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      376,168 
Highest price paid per share:         111.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.6204p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of (344,835,673) ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (344,835,673) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.6204p                    376,168

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7102               110.00      08:52:49          00070724994TRLO0      XLON 
4740               109.50      08:52:49          00070724995TRLO0      XLON 
1557               110.00      08:52:49          00070724997TRLO0      XLON 
414                110.00      08:52:49          00070724996TRLO0      XLON 
5255               110.00      08:52:49          00070724998TRLO0      XLON 
70                109.00      09:39:49          00070726495TRLO0      XLON 
2880               109.00      11:02:31          00070728088TRLO0      XLON 
70                109.00      12:09:54          00070729883TRLO0      XLON 
387                109.00      12:14:03          00070729951TRLO0      XLON 
559                110.00      13:05:18          00070731312TRLO0      XLON 
1197               110.00      13:05:20          00070731313TRLO0      XLON 
100000              110.25      13:15:51          00070731485TRLO0      XLON 
17100               109.50      13:20:43          00070731542TRLO0      XLON 
131                110.50      13:32:43          00070731796TRLO0      XLON 
6865               110.50      13:32:43          00070731795TRLO0      XLON 
286                111.00      13:46:00          00070732116TRLO0      XLON 
7158               111.50      13:46:21          00070732122TRLO0      XLON 
5215               111.50      13:46:21          00070732121TRLO0      XLON 
7437               111.50      14:01:11          00070732533TRLO0      XLON 
6532               111.50      14:01:11          00070732532TRLO0      XLON 
6460               111.50      14:01:11          00070732531TRLO0      XLON 
45                111.50      14:01:11          00070732538TRLO0      XLON 
25                111.50      14:01:11          00070732535TRLO0      XLON 
912                111.50      14:01:11          00070732534TRLO0      XLON 
563                111.50      14:01:11          00070732545TRLO0      XLON 
3443               111.50      14:01:11          00070732544TRLO0      XLON 
511                111.50      14:01:11          00070732543TRLO0      XLON 
3000               111.50      14:01:11          00070732542TRLO0      XLON 
5657               111.50      14:01:11          00070732548TRLO0      XLON 
3449               111.50      14:01:11          00070732547TRLO0      XLON 
326                111.50      14:01:11          00070732546TRLO0      XLON 
2889               111.50      14:01:11          00070732550TRLO0      XLON 
3473               111.50      14:01:11          00070732549TRLO0      XLON 
4783               110.50      14:09:55          00070732781TRLO0      XLON 
2160               110.50      14:09:55          00070732780TRLO0      XLON 
7453               109.50      14:23:48          00070733119TRLO0      XLON 
8154               108.50      14:59:49          00070734160TRLO0      XLON 
9063               108.00      15:30:14          00070735524TRLO0      XLON 
7363               108.00      15:41:25          00070735962TRLO0      XLON 
7061               107.00      15:42:01          00070735966TRLO0      XLON 
344                107.50      15:42:02          00070735967TRLO0      XLON 
70                107.50      15:42:02          00070735968TRLO0      XLON 
100000              108.50      15:52:01          00070736304TRLO0      XLON 
8821               109.00      15:55:32          00070736481TRLO0      XLON 
7653               109.00      15:55:37          00070736483TRLO0      XLON 
1007               109.00      15:55:37          00070736482TRLO0      XLON 
2527               109.00      16:07:37          00070736983TRLO0      XLON 
1340               109.00      16:07:37          00070736982TRLO0      XLON 
31                108.50      16:21:34          00070737540TRLO0      XLON 
2430               108.50      16:21:38          00070737547TRLO0      XLON 
200                108.50      16:21:44          00070737550TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  335994 
EQS News ID:  1952513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952513&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
