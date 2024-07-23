Anarti Therapeutics: Breakthrough Study: Anarti's Ayurvedic CBD Oil Shows Promising Results for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Relief

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Anarti Therapeutics is proud to announce promising data from an in vitro study conducted at the Dabur Research Foundation. The study's results demonstrate a possible biologic mechanism of action for how Anarti Therapeutics' Ayurvedic CBD Relief Oil helps relieve chronic pain associated with fibromyalgia. This product is now available for purchase online at https://anarti.us/.

1. Introduction Anarti's Ayurvedic CBD Relief Oil, known for its therapeutic benefits, has been the subject of an in vitro study at the Dabur Research Foundation. The study aimed to evaluate its anti-inflammatory properties, with significant findings underscoring the oil's potential as an effective anti-inflammatory agent. 2. Study Objective The primary objective of the study was to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of Anarti's Relief Oil at the cellular level. Researchers focused on how the oil influences inflammatory markers and cytokine production in vitro. 3. Methodology The in vitro study utilized human cell lines known to play a role in the inflammatory response. Key aspects of the methodology included: Cell Culture: Human monocytes were cultured and treated with Anarti's Relief Oil at various concentrations.

Inflammatory Stimulation: Cells were stimulated with lipopolysaccharides (LPS) to induce an inflammatory response.

Treatment: Various concentrations of Anarti's Relief Oil were administered to the cell cultures.

Measurement of Inflammatory Markers: Levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-a, IL-6, IL-8) were measured using ELISA assays. 4. Results The study yielded significant findings: Reduction in Pro-inflammatory Cytokines: Anarti's Relief Oil significantly decreased the cytokine levels of TNF-a, IL-6, and IL-8 compared to the control group.

Cell Viability: Treatment with Anarti's Relief Oil did not adversely affect cell viability, indicating the observed anti-inflammatory effects were not due to cytotoxicity.

5. Discussion The in vitro study results suggest that Anarti's Relief Oil possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties. The reduction in pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, IL-8 and TNF-a) highlight its potential mechanism of action. These findings align with the known benefits of the active ingredients in Anarti's Relief Oil, which include CBD and other natural plant-based compounds with recognized anti-inflammatory effects. 6. Conclusion The compelling in vitro study results underscore the potential of Anarti's Relief Oil as an effective anti-inflammatory agent. Anarti's Relief Oil holds promise as a natural remedy for managing inflammation and related conditions, providing a valuable addition to the arsenal of anti-inflammatory treatments.

The full study is available here

Founder's Story

For 25 years, Anarti Therapeutics Founder Alka Badshah battled chronic pain and fatigue from fibromyalgia. Through extensive research and experimentation with plant-based solutions, she discovered a powerful blend of Ayurveda and CBD that offered relief without harmful chemicals. This breakthrough transformed her quality of life. After five years of experiencing these results, she invites you to join the Anarti revolution and experience true relief and renewal.

Alka Badshah shared, "This achievement has become my life's purpose. The results found in the study scientifically validate what I have experienced for the last five years. There are millions silently suffering from this condition. Every time I hear another person benefitting from these products--getting better sleep, experiencing a day with less pain, or rediscovering activities they had given up--it brings me tremendous joy and a sense of accomplishment toward my goal of helping people."

Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia: A Global Burden

In the United States, chronic pain affects roughly 50 million adults, with about 4 million suffering from fibromyalgia. Globally, chronic pain affects around 1.5 billion people. Fibromyalgia, impacting 2-4% of the global population, totals approximately 150-300 million individuals worldwide. These statistics underscore the profound impact of chronic pain and fibromyalgia on global health. Fibromyalgia is more prevalent in women, with 75-90% of diagnosed cases occurring in females.

Product Availability

The Ayurveda CBD Relief Oil, along with other plant-based therapeutic products from Anarti Therapeutics, is now available for purchase on the company's direct-to-consumer store at www.anarti.us.

About Dabur Research Foundation

Dabur Research Foundation (DRF) focuses on investigating and leveraging the biology of Ayurvedic plants and their active ingredients to develop high-quality, scientifically proven herbal products. With over 100 years of cumulative experience and more than 10,000 preclinical studies, DRF has established itself as a significant player in the field of research and development. Notable partners include prestigious institutions such as Harvard Medical School, Oxford University, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, renowned for advancements in cannabis research and development.

About Founder Alka Badshah

Ms. Badshah holds a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and over 20 years of experience in technology. She currently resides in Seattle, Washington.

About Anarti Therapeutics

Anarti Therapeutics (Meher LLC dba Anarti Therapeutics, a WA company) is dedicated to providing innovative, plant-based solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. With a commitment to scientific research and natural healing, Anarti Therapeutics aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic pain conditions.

Contact Information:

Anarti Therapeutics

Alka Badshah

Founder/CEO

(425) 442-5560

alkab@anarti.us

https://anarti.us

SOURCE: Anarti Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com